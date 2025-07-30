BJP MLA Praises Supriya Sule For Appreciating PM Modi; Slams Congress On 'Operation Sindoor'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBJP MLA Praises Supriya Sule For Appreciating PM Modi; Slams Congress On 'Operation Sindoor'

BJP MLA Ram Kadam praised NCP’s Supriya Sule for lauding PM Modi’s role in Op Sindoor, calling it a sign of mature democracy, while slamming Congress and Rahul Gandhi for politicising the issue.

By : IANS | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 02:59 PM (IST)

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) BJP MLA Ram Kadam has lauded Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday, for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament over Operation Sindoor, saying her remarks reflect a mature democracy.

"Supriya Sule may belong to a different party, but she placed the nation above political lines. That is the mark of a mature democracy. When it comes to matters beyond the borders of the country, it is not the party but the image of 'Maa Bharati' that takes precedence. Supriya Sule has voiced that very sentiment, Rahul Gandhi should learn from her," Kadam said while reacting to Sule's speech.

During a special debate in the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, Sule had appreciated PM Modi's decision to include opposition leaders in delegations going abroad.

"When it comes to the country, it comes first, then the state, then the party, and then the family... When we got a call from Kiren Rijiju (Minister of Parliamentary Affairs), all he said was, Supriya, you have to give ten days for the nation. It was the greatness of the Prime Minister that he placed trust in opposition leaders to lead delegations abroad," she said.

Slamming Congress for calling Operation Sindoor a "tamasha", he said: "Many mothers lost their sons in this operation and Congress calls it a tamasha... This is not only an insult to the martyrs but also a mockery of national emotion. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress must apologise to the nation."

He further accused the Congress of echoing the narratives of hostile nations.

"When the Prime Minister gave a clear and detailed account in Parliament of India's action against Pakistan and terrorism, Congress and Shiv Sena-UBT leaders shut their ears. Rahul Gandhi seems to have a habit of reading scripts sent by handlers across the border. Opposition leaders in India are now speaking the language of enemy states; it's shameful."

Notably, during the debate on Operation Sindoor, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also claimed that the NDA government lacked the will to punish the Pahalgam perpetrators.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 02:59 PM (IST)
