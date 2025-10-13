Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'BJP 142, JDU 101': RJD’s Manoj Jha Targets Nitish, Says ‘Big Brother Role Destroyed’

RJD’s Manoj Jha said Nitish Kumar’s ‘big brother’ status in Bihar politics has been destroyed by BJP, as cracks appear in NDA ahead of the 2025 Assembly polls.

By : ANI | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Patna (Bihar) [India], October 13 (ANI): Ahead of the Bihar elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Kumar Jha on Monday said that despite the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's continuous claims of being their "elder brother", the role of the same had been destroyed by their own people.

"I am seeing it as 142 and 101. BJP+ is 142 and JDU is 101... Nitish Kumar has been telling the BJP for many years that we are the big brother. The entire role of the big brother has been meticulously destroyed by their own people..." Jha told ANI.

A day earlier, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari claimed that everything was not well within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the BJP would eliminate JDU and take Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's seat.

Speaking to ANI, Mrityunjay Tiwari said, "It's clear that all is not well within the NDA. We've been saying that the BJP will eliminate the JDU. Until now, the JDU used to be in the role of the elder brother, but now it has been brought to the same level. Chirag Paswan and the BJP have taken 130 seats. Now, after the elections, the BJP will eliminate the JDU and take the Chief Minister's seat.

Jitan Babu Manjhi was pleading for fifteen seats. He has been given six seats. Upendra Kushwaha was also making big demands, but he too met the same fate. The BJP devised a formula to eliminate smaller parties. It now appears that the BJP will force the elimination of JDU."

He further stated that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, has promised a job for every household. Reacting to the Mahagathbandhan's seat-sharing formula, he said that it would be announced very soon.

He further said, "Our seat-sharing formula has almost been finalised, and we believe it will be announced very soon. All is well in the alliance. The alliance is extremely strong and poised for a grand victory. It's not about seats, but about victory."

In a significant development, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday announced seat sharing for the upcoming elections. BJP and JDU will contest on 101 seats each, LJP (Ram Vilas) - 29 seats, Rashtriya Lok Morcha- 6 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) - 6 seats.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Manoj Jha JDU BJP RJD Nitish Kumar Bihar Elections
