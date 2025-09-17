Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Heartfelt Birthday Greeting To PM Modi

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu wished PM Modi on his 75th birthday, highlighting their strong friendship and shared vision for deeper India-Israel ties.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 11:41 AM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday drew greetings from across the globe, with leaders highlighting his vision and leadership. Among the most heartfelt messages came from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who shares a longstanding bond of friendship with the Indian leader. His message not only celebrated the milestone but also reflected the strength of India-Israel ties that have deepened over the years.

ALSO READ: 'Truly Fortunate To Have The Right Leader', Indian Leaders Wish PM Modi On His 75th Birthday

Netanyahu’s Message To PM Modi

Extending his wishes, Netanyahu said, "Prime Minister Modi, my good friend Narendra, I want to wish you a happy birthday. You've accomplished so much for India in your life, and we have together accomplished a great deal in the friendship between India and Israel. I look forward to seeing you soon because we can bring our partnership and our friendship to even greater heights. Happy birthday, my friend."

The warmth in his words underscored the personal rapport the two leaders share and their collective efforts in strengthening bilateral ties.

International Leaders Join In Celebrating Modi’s Milestone

Netanyahu was not alone in marking the occasion. Prominent global figures also joined in congratulating the Indian Prime Minister. US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon conveyed their warm wishes.

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and philanthropist Bill Gates also shared messages celebrating Modi’s vision and leadership. Their greetings reflected the respect and recognition India’s leader enjoys worldwide.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
