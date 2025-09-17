'Truly Fortunate To Have The Right Leader', Indian Leaders Wish PM Modi On His 75th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 75 today, receiving heartfelt greetings from across India. Political leaders from all corners of the country lauded his leadership, dedication, and transformative vision for the nation.

President Droupadi Murmu posted, “Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji. Your extraordinary leadership inspires a culture of achievement across the nation. I pray for your continued health, happiness, and success as you lead India to new heights of progress.”

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan praised Modi’s vision, writing, “Under your leadership, India is steadily moving toward becoming a developed nation. Wishing you a long, healthy, and fulfilling life in service of the motherland.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted Modi’s dedication to the country: “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Under your able leadership, every citizen of the country is continuously moving forward in the direction of realizing the resolve of a developed India. Your unparalleled dedication and duty towards the motherland are a source of inspiration for every Indian. I pray to God to grant you excellent health and a long life."

Even opposition leaders joined in the celebrations. Rahul Gandhi extended his greetings, wishing the Prime Minister happiness and good health, and said, "Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health."

Former Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu lauded Modi’s initiatives, including Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and the roadmap for “Viksit Bharat @ 2047,” adding, “We are truly fortunate to have the right leader at the right time. I sincerely wish him good health, boundless energy, and many more years of dedicated service to our great motherland.”

State-Level Celebrations

In Madhya Pradesh, CM Mohan Yadav expressed excitement about Modi’s upcoming visit to the state, saying, “Through PM Mitra Park, a remarkable gift is being offered to the tribal region of Dhar Jhabua. Celebrating his birthday here inspires citizens on making a meaningful life and a successful journey. May he continue to lead the nation with health, strength, and longevity.”

As Modi turns 75, Indian leaders across parties and regions have united in celebrating his contributions, highlighting his role in shaping India’s growth and global standing.