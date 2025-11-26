Bengaluru: Sri Lankan Student Trapped, Secretly Recorded & Extorted For Rs 36,000

A 24-year-old Sri Lankan student living in Bengaluru has reported being trapped in a sextortion scheme that began with a seemingly harmless interaction on Instagram. According to the police, the victim was approached by an unidentified individual who slowly built a rapport with him through frequent conversations on the social media platform. The person later shifted communication to WhatsApp, where the interactions continued.

Secretly Recorded Footage Used to Blackmail the Victim

The student told police that during WhatsApp video calls, the individual secretly captured his private photos and videos without obtaining permission. The situation escalated when the accused began demanding money in exchange for deleting the material, as per a report on NDTV. The victim stated that the person threatened to share the explicit content with his friends, family, and even upload it on social media if he did not comply.

Fearing humiliation and repercussions, the student transferred Rs 36,000 to the accused. However, despite receiving the money, the individual allegedly continued to demand additional payments, using the same threats to pressure him further.

Police Launch Enquiry After Complaint Filed

Following the repeated intimidation, the Sri Lankan national lodged a formal complaint, prompting Bengaluru police to initiate an investigation into the extortion. In his statement, the victim said he was subjected to “mental harassment” and persistent threats from those he initially believed were online friends.

Authorities are now tracing the digital trail to identify the accused and determine whether the incident is part of a larger sextortion network targeting young social media users.

Meanwhile, officials noted that the government has been running multiple awareness campaigns on cybercrimes—including sextortion, digital arrest scams and other online frauds. These initiatives consistently urge people not to trust individuals they meet only through social media unless they are known personally, highlighting the growing risks posed by virtual interactions.