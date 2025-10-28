Delivery Agent Held For Sexually Harassing Brazilian Model In Bengaluru

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaDelivery Agent Held For Sexually Harassing Brazilian Model In Bengaluru

After an internal review, the agency approached the police with CCTV footage from the apartment complex that allegedly supports the victim’s version of events.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Blinkit delivery agent has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 21-year-old Brazilian model at her apartment in RT Nagar earlier this month. The incident reportedly occurred on October 17, when the woman, who lives with two other models, had ordered groceries through the delivery platform.

Delivery Agent Arrested For Sexual Harassment

According to the FIR lodged by her employer, the accused — identified as Kumar Rao Pawar — arrived at the residence in the afternoon and allegedly touched the woman inappropriately. Startled, she pushed him out and locked the door. Initially too distressed to file a complaint, the victim later shared the incident with her roommates, who informed her agency’s management.

Following an internal review, the agency approached the police with CCTV footage from the apartment complex that allegedly supports the victim’s version of events. The formal complaint was filed on October 25, leading to Pawar’s arrest.

RT Nagar told ANI, "Kumar P, a diploma student and part-time delivery agent, was arrested by Police after a Brazilian model in Bengaluru alleged sexual harassment at her home at RT Nagar of Bengaluru. The incident occurred on Oct 17 but was reported later on Oct 25."

 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Division) Babasab Nemagoud said a case has been registered under Sections 75(1) (sexual harassment) and 76 (assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe or compel nudity) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The victim, who works with a private modeling agency in the city, is said to be receiving assistance from her employer and colleagues.

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
Bengaluru
