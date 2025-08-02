‘Be Mindful...’: Rohan Jaitley Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over Arun Jaitley Remark

A political row has erupted after Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged that the late Arun Jaitley had once threatened him over his opposition to the contentious farm laws. The remark, made during the Annual Legal Conclave 2025 in Delhi, has drawn sharp criticism from Jaitley’s son, Rohan Jaitley, who has called the statement factually incorrect and disrespectful to the memory of the late BJP stalwart.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Threat Over Farm Laws

At the conclave, Gandhi recounted an alleged encounter with Arun Jaitley during the UPA-NDA standoff over the farm bills. "I remember when I was fighting the farm laws, Arun Jaitley ji was sent to me to threaten me. He told me, ‘If you carry on opposing the govt, fighting the farm laws, we will have to act against you.’ I looked at him and said, ‘I don't think you have an idea who you are talking to,’” Gandhi claimed.

Rohan Jaitley Calls Out Factual Inaccuracy

Rohan Jaitley responded strongly, highlighting a key timeline inconsistency in Gandhi’s claim. “Rahul Gandhi now claims my late father, Arun Jaitley, threatened him over the farm laws. Let me remind him, my father passed away in 2019. The farm laws were introduced in 2020,” he said, adding that his father was known for engaging in civil discourse, not coercion.

Rahul Gandhi now claims my late father, Arun Jaitley, threatened him over the farm laws.

Rohan emphasized that Arun Jaitley’s political conduct was rooted in dialogue and democracy. “He was a staunch democrat and always believed in building consensus. If at all such a situation was to occur, as it often does in politics, he would invite free and open discussions to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution to all,” he stated.

Urging restraint, Rohan reminded Rahul Gandhi to avoid dragging deceased leaders into political controversies. “He attempted something similar with Manohar Parrikar ji, politicising his final days which was in equally poor taste. Let the departed Rest in Peace,” he said.

Goa CM Slams Rahul For Fake Claims

And with that the political arena is heating up BJP is slamming Rahul Gandhi for using Arun Jaitley's name for his fake claims. Goa CM Pramod Sawant posted on X and wrote, "Enough of Rahul Gandhi’s Lies!

Once again, Rahul Gandhi is shamelessly dragging the names of BJP's stalwarts into his fantasy-filled narratives. His latest claim that Shri Arun Jaitley ji threatened him over farm law protests is not just laughable, it's a completely shameful, disgusting."

Rahul once did the same with Late Manohar Parrikar who also served as the Chief Minister of Goa and the Defence Minister of India. Pramod Sawant said, "Once again, Rahul Gandhi is shamelessly dragging the names of BJP's stalwarts into his fantasy-filled narratives. His latest claim that Shri Arun Jaitley ji threatened him over farm law protests is not just laughable, it's a completely shameful, disgusting.

This is the same man, who Lied about the Rafale procurement after meeting the ailing Manohar Parrikar ji, misrepresenting a dignified statesman who served the nation till his last breath. Twisted facts for cheap political points, never sparing even the most respected BJP leaders who've built India’s future with integrity and resolve."