Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Be Mindful...’: Rohan Jaitley Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over Arun Jaitley Remark

‘Be Mindful...’: Rohan Jaitley Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over Arun Jaitley Remark

Rohan Jaitley rebukes Rahul Gandhi for alleging that Arun Jaitley threatened him over farm laws, calling the claim factually incorrect and urging respect for leaders who are no longer alive.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 02:16 PM (IST)

A political row has erupted after Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged that the late Arun Jaitley had once threatened him over his opposition to the contentious farm laws. The remark, made during the Annual Legal Conclave 2025 in Delhi, has drawn sharp criticism from Jaitley’s son, Rohan Jaitley, who has called the statement factually incorrect and disrespectful to the memory of the late BJP stalwart.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Threat Over Farm Laws

At the conclave, Gandhi recounted an alleged encounter with Arun Jaitley during the UPA-NDA standoff over the farm bills. "I remember when I was fighting the farm laws, Arun Jaitley ji was sent to me to threaten me. He told me, ‘If you carry on opposing the govt, fighting the farm laws, we will have to act against you.’ I looked at him and said, ‘I don't think you have an idea who you are talking to,’” Gandhi claimed.

Rohan Jaitley Calls Out Factual Inaccuracy

Rohan Jaitley responded strongly, highlighting a key timeline inconsistency in Gandhi’s claim. “Rahul Gandhi now claims my late father, Arun Jaitley, threatened him over the farm laws. Let me remind him, my father passed away in 2019. The farm laws were introduced in 2020,” he said, adding that his father was known for engaging in civil discourse, not coercion.

Rohan emphasized that Arun Jaitley’s political conduct was rooted in dialogue and democracy. “He was a staunch democrat and always believed in building consensus. If at all such a situation was to occur, as it often does in politics, he would invite free and open discussions to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution to all,” he stated.

Urging restraint, Rohan reminded Rahul Gandhi to avoid dragging deceased leaders into political controversies. “He attempted something similar with Manohar Parrikar ji, politicising his final days which was in equally poor taste. Let the departed Rest in Peace,” he said.

Goa CM Slams Rahul For Fake Claims

And with that the political arena is heating up BJP is slamming Rahul Gandhi for using Arun Jaitley's name for his fake claims. Goa CM Pramod Sawant posted on X and wrote, "Enough of Rahul Gandhi’s Lies!

Once again, Rahul Gandhi is shamelessly dragging the names of BJP's stalwarts into his fantasy-filled narratives. His latest claim that Shri Arun Jaitley ji threatened him over farm law protests is not just laughable, it's a completely shameful, disgusting."

Rahul once did the same with Late Manohar Parrikar who also served as the Chief Minister of Goa and the Defence Minister of India. Pramod Sawant said, "Once again, Rahul Gandhi is shamelessly dragging the names of BJP's stalwarts into his fantasy-filled narratives. His latest claim that Shri Arun Jaitley ji threatened him over farm law protests is not just laughable, it's a completely shameful, disgusting. 

This is the same man, who Lied about the Rafale procurement after meeting the ailing Manohar Parrikar ji, misrepresenting a dignified statesman who served the nation till his last breath. Twisted facts for cheap political points, never sparing even the most respected BJP leaders who've built India’s future with integrity and resolve."

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 02:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Farm Laws Arun Jaitley Rohan Jaitley Rahul Gandhi Manohar Parrikar BJP Congress Lok Sabha Political Controversy Annual Legal Conclave 2025 Rahul Gandhi Statement
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
World
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
Auto
MG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?
MG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?
Entertainment
Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Sequel Takes Lead Over Siddhant-Triptii Starrer
Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Sequel Takes Lead Over Siddhant-Triptii Starrer
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi in Varanasi: Operation Sindoor Shows India’s Military Might, Says PM Modi in Kashi | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Kashi Visit: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Chola Legacy During Varanasi Visit | ABP NEWS
Himachal on Edge: Rain Fury Causes Flash Floods, Road Closures, and Casualties | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Communal Clashes Erupt in Pune's Yavat Village; Curfew Imposed Amid Ongoing Tension | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Visits Varanasi, Unveils Major Projects and Releases Kisan Samman Nidhi Installment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget