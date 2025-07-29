Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Bas Karo, Bahut Maara': PM Modi Says Pak Called And 'Begged' India To Stop Strikes During Op Sindoor— WATCH

'Bas Karo, Bahut Maara': PM Modi Says Pak Called And 'Begged' India To Stop Strikes During Op Sindoor— WATCH

During a Lok Sabha debate, PM Modi said Pakistan 'begged' India to halt Operation Sindoor strikes, citing a call to India's DGMO pleading for cessation due to heavy losses.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 08:22 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha during the ongoing debate on Operation Sindoor that it was Pakistan that called up India and "begged" it to stop the strikes during Operation Sindoor.

"Pakistan begged us, called our DGMO, saying 'bas karo bahur maara, ab zyada maar jhelne ki taakat nahi hai' (you have hit us so hard, please we request you to stop the attack)."

"We (India) had made very clear from the very start that we have achieved our goal and will not escalate, but if you do anything now, we would not sit back," he added.

PM Modi also affirmed in the Lok Sabha that no country asked India to stop Operation Sindoor, but expressed disappointment that the nation failed to get support from the Congress and its allies. 

Responding to the debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in the Lower House, PM Modi said: "No country in the world has stopped India from any action in its defence against terrorism. Only three countries spoke in favour of Pakistan at the UN."

"India got support from the entire world, but it is unfortunate that the Congress did not support the valour of our soldiers. Congress leaders targeted me for political gains, but their frivolous statements ended up discouraging our brave soldiers," he said.

The Prime Minister further told the House that he received a call from US Vice President JD Vance on the night of May 9, warning him of a "big attack from Pakistan".

I told him that if Pakistan attacks India, our attack would be much bigger as we will respond to bullets with cannons," he said.

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 07:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Pakistan Pahalgam Terror Attack Operation Sindoor India Pakistan Conflict
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘You Hug Them While We Condemn’: Kharge Targets Modi Over Pak, Questions 'Silence' On Trump's Claims
‘You Hug Them While We Condemn’: Kharge Targets Modi Over Pak, Questions 'Silence' On Trump's Claims
India
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
Business
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
India
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
Advertisement

Videos

Hospital Inundated In Bihar’s Nalanda; Patients Wade Through Flooded Campus For Treatment
Nawada & Trichy Flooded: Homes Submerged, Streets Become Rivers As Water Crisis Deepens
Tragic Bus-Truck Collision In Deoghar Kills 18 Kanwariyas During Shravan Yatra
Cloudburst In Himachal’s Mandi Triggers Devastation; 2 Dead, 1 Missing, Roads Washed Out
Power Out At UP Hospital: Doctors In Basti Treat Patient Under Torchlight, Risking Lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
From Debate To Disruption: How The UPA Is Turning Parliament Into A Protest Ground
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget