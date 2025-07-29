Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha during the ongoing debate on Operation Sindoor that it was Pakistan that called up India and "begged" it to stop the strikes during Operation Sindoor.

"Pakistan begged us, called our DGMO, saying 'bas karo bahur maara, ab zyada maar jhelne ki taakat nahi hai' (you have hit us so hard, please we request you to stop the attack)."

"We (India) had made very clear from the very start that we have achieved our goal and will not escalate, but if you do anything now, we would not sit back," he added.

PM Modi also affirmed in the Lok Sabha that no country asked India to stop Operation Sindoor, but expressed disappointment that the nation failed to get support from the Congress and its allies.

Responding to the debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in the Lower House, PM Modi said: "No country in the world has stopped India from any action in its defence against terrorism. Only three countries spoke in favour of Pakistan at the UN."

"India got support from the entire world, but it is unfortunate that the Congress did not support the valour of our soldiers. Congress leaders targeted me for political gains, but their frivolous statements ended up discouraging our brave soldiers," he said.

The Prime Minister further told the House that he received a call from US Vice President JD Vance on the night of May 9, warning him of a "big attack from Pakistan".

I told him that if Pakistan attacks India, our attack would be much bigger as we will respond to bullets with cannons," he said.