Aviation Minister Signals Possible Sacking Of IndiGo CEO Amid Widening Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Civil aviation minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu has said the ongoing investigation into the IndiGo crisis will also scrutinise the aviation regulator DGCA’s handling of the episode. In an interview, he apologised to affected passengers and stressed that the government will not hesitate to take “strict and appropriate” action against the airline, including the removal of its CEO if necessary.

‘I Take Responsibility’: Minister Apologises to Flyers

When asked whether someone should apologise for the chaos travellers faced, the minister offered a candid response, according to the Times of India. He said he bears responsibility as the aviation minister to ensure the sector functions smoothly and safely. According to him, such incidents place “extra responsibility” on his shoulders, to restore normalcy, ensure accountability, and prevent similar situations in the future. He emphasised that passenger safety and rights will remain at the heart of every decision.

Was the Crisis Intentional? Minister Hints at Possible Deliberate Actions

The minister suggested that the nature and timing of the disruption indicate there “seems to be some kind of intentional thing”. He questioned how such a breakdown could occur in an airline known for its tight control over operations and why it unfolded at that particular moment. He said investigators are closely examining these questions and warned that the findings will be followed by “very strict and appropriate enforcement action”.

CEO’s Removal on the Table

Asked whether he is prepared to sack the airline’s top executive, Naidu said he would “definitely” take that step if the investigation warrants it. He noted that he has spent the past week in continuous review meetings, barely sleeping, with his focus entirely on the passengers who were stranded, overcharged, or severely inconvenienced, reported by Times of India.

DGCA Also Under Scrutiny

Concerns about the regulator surfaced during the interview, including allegations from experts and NGOs claiming IndiGo has undue influence over the DGCA. Naidu confirmed that the regulator will be examined as part of the probe.

“Staffing is part of the problem,” he acknowledged, adding that the investigation will look at DGCA’s overall role and response.

Criminal Liability Not Ruled Out

Responding to questions on whether the crisis could lead to criminal charges, Naidu said the government will act on anything the law allows. All provisions within the aviation act and related rules will be considered, especially in light of the distress experienced by thousands of travellers.

On Surge Pricing and Passenger Hardships

The minister also addressed widespread frustration over exorbitant last-minute fares, including a ticket reportedly costing Rs 92,000 for a Delhi–Bengaluru flight. He said the government “regrets the inconvenience” and “sympathises” with those who were forced to pay inflated prices while the regulator remained ineffective during the disruption.

Naidu confirmed that compensation for affected passengers is among the issues being examined as part of the broader investigation.