On the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the nation paused to honour a leader whose vision, poetry, and unwavering commitment to India continue to inspire generations. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking at the ‘Atal Geet Ganga’ program in Lucknow alongside Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, highlighted Vajpayee’s enduring legacy and unveiled initiatives that celebrate his life and ideals.

Launch of ‘Atal Mahanayak’ and E-Book Tribute

During the event, CM Yogi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released the booklet ‘Atal Mahanayak’ and the state’s first e-book commemorating Atal Ji’s birth anniversary. The Chief Minister described Vajpayee as a leader who “elevated Indian politics for six decades, blending it with values and ideals.”

He emphasised that leaders, regardless of party affiliation, could leave an enduring mark on the nation while upholding integrity, a quality that defined Atal Ji throughout his life.

A Statesman, Poet, and Visionary

CM Yogi recalled Vajpayee’s multifaceted personality. “Atal Ji’s inspiration, determination, and vision were reflected not only in his political work but also in his poetry. A poet, writer, journalist, and statesman, he earned respect across India and admiration worldwide. He remains an unparalleled figure in Indian politics,” the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting Vajpayee’s famous poem, “I will not give up, I will not back down,” CM Yogi noted, “This line continues to motivate citizens facing challenges. While Atal Ji had a poet’s heart, his dedication to the nation was relentless. His leadership transformed rural development, urban connectivity, and public welfare systems. Through pro-poor schemes, he advanced the vision of ‘Antyodaya’, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s dream, giving a fresh identity to governance and development.”

Inspiring Words for the Opposition

Reflecting on Vajpayee’s tenure as BJP president, CM Yogi said, “When he took over the party during challenging times, he famously declared, ‘The darkness will lift, the sun will rise.’ He advised opposition parties: ‘Fight the BJP, not India.’”

Vajpayee’s poem ‘Mere Prabhu Mujhko Kabhi Itni Unchai Na Dena’ continues to resonate, inspiring party workers, citizens, and leaders across the country.

Rashtra Prerna Sthal: A Monument to National Ideals

In a special highlight, CM Yogi spoke about the Rashtra Prerna Sthal, set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lucknow on Thursday. The site will feature 65-foot bronze statues of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, alongside a digital museum showcasing their philosophy and vision.

“The Rashtra Prerna Sthal is designed to inspire visitors with the guiding principles of national ideology. Its open-air theatre can host 3,000 people, while the grounds can accommodate up to 2 lakh visitors. With parking for 4,000 buses and cars, it is poised to be Lucknow’s largest public venue,” CM Yogi added.

Celebrating Atal Ji’s Legacy Across the State

To mark Atal Ji’s birth centenary, the Uttar Pradesh government has organised competitions in schools and colleges statewide, encouraging young minds to engage with his ideals.

The ‘Atal Geet Ganga’ programme featured a solo recital by poet Kumar Vishwas and was convened by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak. Prominent dignitaries in attendance included former BJP State President Dr. Ramapati Ram Tripathi, outgoing State President Bhupendra Chaudhary, MP Brijlal, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLC Mukesh Sharma, State Women’s Commission Chairperson Babita Singh Chauhan, and several other leaders.

A Legacy That Transcends Generations

As the nation commemorates Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, his life serves as a reminder that leadership is not just about politics—it’s about vision, resilience, and the courage to inspire a country. From poetry to policy, Atal Ji’s contributions continue to shape India’s journey toward progress and unity.