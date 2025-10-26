'ASEAN Is Main Pillar Of India’s Act East Policy': PM Modi Addresses Summit Virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a virtual address to the ASEAN-India Summit hosted in Malaysia on Sunday, articulated the strategic depth and cultural kinship shared by India and the bloc. Highlighting the collective strength of the partnership, the Prime Minister declared that the “21st century is ours – it belongs to India and ASEAN.”

The Prime Minister’s remarks underscored the immense demographic, cultural, and political weight of the alliance, which he views as a bulwark for global stability during a period of uncertainty.

India, ASEAN Partners in Global South: PM Modi

PM Modi began by acknowledging the strong ties within the grouping, which he termed his “ASEAN family.” He offered his congratulations to PM Anwar Ibrahim “for a successful organisation of the ASEAN Summit.” The Prime Minister detailed the foundational significance of the relationship, stating, “Almost one-fourth of the world’s population is represented by us. We don’t just share geography but also culture and values. We are partners in the Global South. We are not just trade partners but also cultural partners.”

He affirmed that the association holds a crucial position in India's regional strategy. “ASEAN is a main pillar of India’s Act East Policy. India supports ASEAN centrality and its outlook,” he stated. Further elaborating on the shared history, he added, “We not only share geography, we share deep historic relations and shared values.”

Addressing the current global landscape, the Prime Minister noted that the enhanced cooperation is a key factor in ensuring worldwide prosperity. “During these times of uncertainty, the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continuously increased. Our strong partnership is emerging as the basis for global stability and development,” PM Modi noted.

My remarks during the ASEAN-India Summit, which is being held in Malaysia. https://t.co/87TT0RKY8x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 26, 2025

He praised the summit’s current focus on ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability,’ observing that the theme “clearly reflects in our shared efforts- be it digital inclusion or ensuring food security and resilient supply chains amid the current challenges.” The Prime Minister affirmed India’s dedication to these goals, adding, “India supports this and is committed to moving ahead in this direction.” He also reiterated India's commitment to standing by its partners, stating, “India has always stood with ASEAN friends in any disaster.”



“Be it HADR, the blue economy, or ocean security, our cooperation is increasing rapidly. Seeing this, we are declaring 2026 as the ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation Year,” he said.

The Prime Minister also touched upon the importance of cultural preservation and connectivity, vowing, “To preserve our cultural heritage and enhance people-to-people ties, we will continue to work together.”

In a gesture of courtesy, the Prime Minister offered condolences “on the demise of Thailand’s queen mother.” He also welcomed the newest member of the regional group, stating, “I welcome Timor-Leste as the newest member of ASEAN,” which brings the total membership of the association to 11 nations.

India’s Commitment to Indo-Pacific, Strategic Partnerships

The summit, held in Kuala Lumpur, is being hosted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The External Affairs Ministry stated that India and ASEAN leaders will review bilateral relations and explore further initiatives to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Strengthening ties with ASEAN remains a core objective of India’s Act East Policy and its broader Indo-Pacific vision.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is scheduled to represent India at the 20th East Asia Summit on Monday in Kuala Lumpur. The summit will allow leaders to deliberate on regional security, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, as well as discuss broader international developments.

PM Modi’s Engagement with ASEAN Over the Years

Since 2014, Prime Minister Modi has actively participated in all ASEAN-India Summits, except in 2022. During the 25th-year Commemorative Summit in New Delhi in January 2018, leaders of all 10 ASEAN countries attended India’s Republic Day Parade as guests of honour. Modi recently shared his interaction with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, stating on X, “Had a warm conversation with my dear friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. Congratulated him on Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship and conveyed best wishes for the success of upcoming Summits.” He added, “Look forward to joining the ASEAN-India Summit virtually, and to further deepening of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”

ASEAN-India Relations

ASEAN was established on August 8, 1967, in Bangkok, with Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand as founding members. Subsequent members include Brunei, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Viet Nam, and Timor-Leste. The ASEAN Charter, which entered into force in 2008, provides legal recognition and an institutional framework, with the ASEAN Secretariat based in Jakarta.

India’s engagement with ASEAN began in 1992 at the Secretary-level as a “Sectoral Dialogue Partner,” advancing to Dialogue Partner in 1995 and Summit-level interaction in 2002. The relationship was elevated to a Strategic Partnership in 2012 and later to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022, with a focus on maritime cooperation and regional stability