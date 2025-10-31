Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Arya Samaj Never Got Respect It Deserved In Freedom Struggle': PM Modi At Arya Mahasammelan

'Arya Samaj Never Got Respect It Deserved In Freedom Struggle': PM Modi At Arya Mahasammelan

He highlighted Swami Dayanand Saraswati's contributions in fighting social evils and inspiring revolutionaries like Lala Lajpat Rai, while also praising Arya Samaj's challenge to foreign narratives.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 06:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday acknowledged the role of Arya Samaj in the freedom struggle, saying it did not get the respect it deserved for its role due to political reasons. Addressing the International Arya Mahasammelan 2025 in New Delhi, Modi also mentioned the contributions of Swami Dayananad Saraswati, the founder of Arya Samaj. 

He said that Swami Dayanand Saraswati understood that for India to progress, it had to break not only the chains of colonial rule but also the social shackles that bound the nation. Modi said Swami Dayanand condemned casteism, untouchability, and discrimination in all forms.

'Arya Samaj Didn’t Receive the Recognition It Deserved'

PM Modi said, “Many revolutionaries drew inspiration from the Arya Samaj and dedicated their lives to the freedom struggle. But due to political reasons, the Arya Samaj did not receive the recognition it truly deserved. From its inception, Arya Samaj has been a strong institution of patriots, fearlessly voicing its beliefs and challenging every form of foreign mindset.”

“India’s Civilisation and Vedic Heritage Are Eternal”

The Prime Minister added, “India is unique in many ways. This land, its civilisation, and its Vedic traditions have remained eternal for ages. Whenever society faces new challenges, great personalities emerge to guide us. Swami Dayanand Saraswati was one such sage who showed the nation a new path.”

Revolutionaries Inspired by Arya Samaj

He further said, “Superstition had replaced reason, and the British tried to demean our beliefs to justify their rule. In those difficult times, a young ascetic appeared from the mountains and awakened a society trapped in inferiority. He reignited the nation’s consciousness. Revolutionaries like Lala Lajpat Rai and Ram Prasad Bismil drew inspiration from Arya Samaj.”

“Arya Samaj Challenged the Foreign Narrative”

PM Modi said, “Swami Dayanand rejected distortions of our scriptures and challenged the foreign narrative through the tradition of debate and reasoning. He recognised the vital role of women in nation-building and started educational programs for girls in Arya Samaj schools. Even today, daughters educated in such institutions are strengthening the nation’s foundation. Just two days ago, President Droupadi Murmu flew in a Rafale jet, joined by Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, a proud symbol of women’s empowerment.”

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 06:27 PM (IST)
PM Modi Arya Samaj International Arya Mahasammelan
