Arunachal Braces For Showers As IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms Till Sept 15

SItanagar, Sep 10 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an increase in rainfall activity across Arunachal Pradesh from Thursday, warning of heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next several days.

According to the weather office, heavy to very heavy rain is predicted at scattered places across the state between September 12 and 14. The spell is likely to continue till at least September 15.

District-specific forecasts indicate that Papum Pare is one of the areas most likely to be affected, with very heavy rainfall (11–20 cm in 24 hours) expected between September 12 and 13.

East Kameng and Anjaw are also likely to receive heavy rainfall (7–11 cm in 24 hours) during the same period.

The forecast for September 13-14 includes heavy to very heavy rain in Papum Pare, East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, Anjaw and Changlang districts. West Kameng has also been placed under alert for very heavy rainfall between September 14 and 15.

The IMD has cautioned that the spell of heavy rainfall could trigger landslides, mudslides, flash floods and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Disruption of traffic, damage to power and communication lines due to falling trees, and destruction of vulnerable structures such as hoardings and tents are also likely.

Standing crops, including agricultural and horticultural fields, could suffer damage due to both heavy downpour and squally winds.

Lightning strikes during the stormy conditions may pose risks to people and cattle in open areas, the bulletin said.

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, avoid waterlogged and landslide-prone areas, and follow official traffic advisories. Farmers have been urged to ensure proper drainage in cropped fields, postpone sowing of seeds, and use mulching to protect soil and crops from excessive moisture.

Meanwhile, the IMD bulletin noted that on Wednesday, thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh.

Dirang in West Kameng recorded 7 cm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

