Ex-General Dhillon Slams Kapil Dev's Pakistan Handshake Remark: 'Terror Threat Real'

HomeNewsIndiaEx-General Dhillon Slams Kapil Dev's Pakistan Handshake Remark: 'Terror Threat Real'

Kapil Dev said that he wasn't happy to see the political conflict between India and Pakistan spilling onto the field. The former India captain said that the focus should have been on sports.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 11:31 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Lt Gen (retd) KJS Dhillon, a decorated Indian Army veteran, has sharply countered former cricket legend Kapil Dev’s remarks following the India-Pakistan Asia Cup final.

In a post on X, Dhillon stated, “Let us not take this neighbour and big brother thing too far with utter disregard for the ground realities,” calling Pakistan a “terrorist state” and underlining the persistent threat of cross-border terrorism. His comments came in response to Kapil Dev suggesting that Indian players’ refusal to shake hands with Pakistani opponents was unnecessary, describing handshakes as “not a big thing” and advocating for dialogue between the nations.

Dhillon emphasised that while sports diplomacy is important, it cannot overshadow India’s security concerns. “We cannot ignore the real and ongoing threat that Pakistan-sponsored terrorism poses to our country,” he added.

The veteran’s remarks highlight the deep-rooted mistrust that continues to shape India-Pakistan relations, even in sporting arenas. Analysts say this incident underscores how cricket often reflects the broader geopolitical tensions between the two countries, where gestures of goodwill on the field are closely scrutinised in the context of national security.

Dhillon’s strong stance has resonated widely, particularly among sections of the public who view cross-border threats as an ongoing challenge. His statement serves as a reminder that sportsmanship, while vital, must be balanced with awareness of real-world security realities.

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 11:31 PM (IST)
