Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMadras High Court Transfers BSP Leader K Armstrong Murder Case To CBI

Madras High Court Transfers BSP Leader K Armstrong Murder Case To CBI

The Madras High Court transferred K Armstrong murder case to the CBI due to lapses by Chennai police, specifically the failure to conduct an identification parade despite eyewitnesses.

By : IANS | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 06:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai, Sep 24 (IANS) The Madras High Court on Wednesday handed over the probe into the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State president K. Armstrong to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), citing lapses in the probe by the Greater Chennai City Police.

Justice P. Velmurugan delivered the order while allowing a petition filed by Armstrong’s brother, K. Immanuvel, who sought a CBI probe on the grounds that the local police had failed to conduct a fair investigation.

Armstrong was brutally hacked to death by an armed gang in Perambur on July 5, 2024.

During earlier hearings, the judge had pulled up the city police for not conducting an identification parade despite the presence of several eyewitnesses.

“Most criminal cases end in acquittal due to poor investigation. This case is a classic example,” he observed, rejecting the police contention that CCTV footage and media publication of accused photos made the parade unnecessary.

“Was the media the eyewitness to the crime?” he asked. According to the prosecution, Armstrong was murdered in the presence of his brother, K. Veeramani, who sustained stab injuries while attempting to shield him, along with other associates. Veeramani had explicitly stated that he could identify the assailants, yet no parade was held.

The city police, in their counter affidavit, claimed they had carried out a professional investigation through a Special Investigation Team led by a Joint Commissioner of Police and comprising 80 personnel. They said the murder was linked to gang rivalry and revenge for the 2023 killing of ‘Arcot’ Suresh.

A 7,087-page charge sheet was filed against 30 accused, including family members and associates of Suresh. The police named convict Nagendran, already lodged in Vellore Central Prison, as the prime accused.

They added that two accused advocates, Shambhava Senthil and ‘Mottai’ Krishnan, remained absconding, while Red Corner Notices had been issued to trace Senthil abroad. The SIT informed the court that weapons, country-made bombs, vehicles, Rs 63.13 lakh in cash, and even a Zomato delivery uniform used for disguise were seized during the investigation.

They also invoked the Goondas Act against the accused. Despite these measures, the court held that the lapses, particularly the failure to conduct an identification parade, undermined the investigation.

Relying on Supreme Court precedent, Justice Velmurugan concluded that the case merited transfer to the CBI “to cull out the truth.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 06:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil NAdu
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
BJP Office Torched, Tear Gas Used: Why Protests Erupted In Ladakh Forcing Prohibitory Orders
BJP Office Torched, Tear Gas Used: Why Protests Erupted In Ladakh Forcing Prohibitory Orders
Election 2025
INDIA Promises Private Job, Education Quotas, Land For Landless EBCs In Bihar’s 10-Point ‘Ati Pichra Nyay Sankalp’
INDIA Promises Private Job, Education Quotas, Land For Landless EBCs In 10-Point Agenda
Cricket
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Asia Cup Final
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Final
Technology
Karnataka HC Dismisses X's Petition Against India's Sahyog Portal: Everything We Know So Far
Karnataka HC Dismisses X's Petition Against India's Sahyog Portal: Everything We Know So Far
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget