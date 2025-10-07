Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Two Girls Dead, 86 Fall Ill In Andhra Tribal Gurukul; Authorities Probe Jaundice Outbreak

Two Girls Dead, 86 Fall Ill In Andhra Tribal Gurukul; Authorities Probe Jaundice Outbreak

Around 86 students contracted jaundice, and 150 were admitted to various hospitals. Authorities suspect fecal contamination due to shared toilets, despite water quality being deemed good.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 06:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kurupam (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 7 (PTI) The Parvatipuram Manyam district administration on Tuesday said it is awaiting the results of blood, urine, food, and other tests from a tribal girls’ gurukul school and hostel to probe the cause of two student deaths and a jaundice outbreak among 86 others.

On September 25, a student of Kurupam Girls Gurukul died at her home, followed by another student succumbing to jaundice on September 29 at King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam. Subsequently, 86 students contracted jaundice, and 150 were admitted to various hospitals.

Though the exact cause of the health crisis is yet to be established, Parvatipuram Manyam District Collector N Prabhakar Reddy said the Rapid Response Team (RRT) suspects faecal contamination may have contributed.

Officials are also investigating whether the common living conditions of the 611 students residing in the gurukul hostel, who share common toilets, played a role.

"No, it is not about contamination of water. It is yet to be decided. As per the local officers’ inspection, the water is good only. The basic observation by the rapid response team is that faecal contamination might have happened," Reddy told PTI.

Samples have been sent to two laboratories in Hyderabad and Vizianagaram, with results expected by October 8.

Following the incidents, the collector said the district administration acted promptly to admit students showing even mild symptoms.

Out of 140 students currently hospitalised, Reddy said 20 are now normal, while standard operating procedures are being followed to treat the 86 jaundice patients, some of whom are recuperating at home.

The affected students have been assigned to local Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) for regular health monitoring.

Reddy noted that conditions are returning to normal, and medical teams and officials remain on duty.

Detailing the measures taken, he said the entire Parvatipuram Manyam district has been sanitised, including villages, hostels, colleges and schools. All water tanks have been chlorinated and toilets sanitised, and week-long holidays have been declared for gurukul students.

He added that construction of 40 additional toilets to supplement the existing 35 shared by 611 students will be completed in a couple of days, and a reverse osmosis water plant will be inaugurated today.

"All precautions have been taken. The target is to get the students healthy," the collector said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 06:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh

