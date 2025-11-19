PM Modi Attends Sai Baba Centenary In Puttaparthi; Sachin, Aishwarya Recall His Teachings

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived in Puttaparthi for the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, and Union Ministers Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and G. Kishan Reddy were also present at the event.

Around 10 a.m., the Prime Minister visited the holy shrine and Mahasamadhi of Sathya Sai Baba. Later, he participated in the centenary celebrations, where he released a commemorative coin and a set of stamps honouring the spiritual leader.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | PM Modi and CM N Chandrababu Naidu release commemorative coin and a set of stamps honouring the life and teachings of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, in Puttaparthi



(Video source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/qez4xzxgGL — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2025

Modi was seen tapping his fingers in rhythm while witnessing a cultural performance during the event. Earlier, he visited the Mahasamadhi of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, offered prayers, and received Vedic blessings from priests.

PM Modi On Seva As Core Of Indian Civilization

PM Modi said: “All our diverse spiritual and philosophical traditions ultimately converge on one ideal: seva. Whether one follows the path of bhakti, gyaan, or karma, each is inseparably linked to service. What is bhakti if it does not honor the divine present in all beings? What is gyaan if it does not awaken compassion for others? What is karma if it is not offered as service to society?"

"Seva Parmo Dharmah has been the guiding ethos that has sustained India through centuries of change and challenge. It is this spirit of service that has given our civilization its inner strength. Generations of saints and reformers have carried forward this timeless message. Sri Sathya Sai Baba placed seva at the very heart of human life, reminding us always to ‘love all, serve all,” he said.

Aishwarya Rai Recalls Baba’s Five D’s

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expressed her gratitude to the Prime Minister for attending the event and paid homage to Sri Sathya Sai Baba. She highlighted his teachings and recalled the “five D’s” — Discipline, Dedication, Devotion, Determination and Discrimination — emphasising their relevance for a purposeful and spiritually rooted life.

Sachin’s Reflections

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar offered his respects, describing the occasion as deeply personal. He said Baba’s teachings had given “comfort, purpose, and direction to millions” and recalled being compared to the spiritual leader as a child because of his hair. Tendulkar recounted his first meeting with Baba in the mid-1990s, calling it a blessing that shaped his life.

The centenary event drew prominent personalities and devotees from across the country, marking a moment of reverence and celebration of Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s enduring legacy.