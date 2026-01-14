Cockfights Flout Ban Across Andhra Pradesh As Sankranti Festivities Begin

Amaravati, Jan 14 (IANS) Despite the ban and the warnings by authorities, cockfights were organised on a large scale in parts of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, the first day of the three-day Sankranti festival.

Currency notes changed hands as people bet on the cockfights organised in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Organisers backed by politicians set up special arenas for cockfights and other activities in East Godavari, West Godavari, Dr B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru, Polavaram and Krishna districts.

The warnings by police and district authorities against organising cockfights and gambling activities had no impact, with public representatives coming out in support of the organisers by personally attending the events.

Prominent personalities from various parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and neighbouring states were among hundreds of spectators and punters. They included politicians of all hues, businessmen and celebrities.

Hundreds of people participated in the betting at the competitions, which are likely to continue for three days.

Well-trained cocks with small knives attached to their legs fought amid cheers from the spectators. The fight often ends with the death of one of the two birds.

The organisers arranged generators and floodlights to organise the cockfights throughout the night. Special galleries were arranged for women and VVIPs.

Organisers at a few places justified their action, claiming that the cockfights did not involve betting. They said that cockfights are part of Sankranti traditions.

They also pointed out that courts have banned only those cockfights where roosters are tied with knives.

Deputy Speaker K. Raghurama Krishna Raju, MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, former Hyderabad Mayor T. Krishna Reddy and others watched cockfights at Pedamiram in Kalla mandal of West Godavari district.

Following the Andhra Pradesh High Court's directions to strictly prohibit cockfighting, police and district authorities had stepped up surveillance, including the use of drone cameras, and warned of stringent action against organisers and participants.

Kakinada in-charge district collector Apoorva Bharat said a district-level control room has been set up at the Collectorate to receive information and complaints related to cockfights and gambling.

The Superintendents of Police of West Godavari, Eluru and Kakinada had issued a joint warning that police would not tolerate any antisocial activity under the guise of festival celebrations. They made it clear that cockfights, card games, dice games and all forms of gambling are strictly prohibited.

Like in the past, the organisers built sprawling arenas in towns and villages. Some even installed digital screens to beam the fight between roosters live. They also deployed bouncers and installed CCTV cameras to deal with anyone creating problems.

The arenas built for cockfights and other games as part of Sankranti festivities resembled huge cinema settings or cricket fields. Elaborate arrangements were made for the parking of cars and other vehicles of the participants. The organisers also provided passes to the spectators, tokens to those betting on cockfights and wristbands for the participants.

Ahead of Sankranti, animal rights groups had urged citizens not to participate in cockfighting.

They had appealed to the people to report any instances of cockfighting to local police authorities.

As per the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, under Section 11(1)(m)(ii), it is illegal to incite animal fights.

The act of organising, managing, or even offering a space for such fights is also a cognisable offence under Section 11(1)(n).

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)