HomeNewsIndiaAllahabad HC Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In US Sikhs Remarks Case, Varanasi Court Proceedings To Continue

Allahabad High Court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea in his US Sikhs remarks case. The matter will now proceed in the Varanasi MP/MLA Special Court.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 02:36 PM (IST)
The Allahabad High Court has turned down a revision petition by Congress MP and Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, which sought to overturn a Varanasi MP/MLA Special Court order. The case stems from remarks he made about Sikhs in the United States. With the High Court’s rejection, the matter will now move forward in the MP/MLA Special Court in Varanasi.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
