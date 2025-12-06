Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Allahabad HC Rejects Anticipatory Bail For Neha Singh Rathore Over PM Modi Remarks

Lucknow HC denies Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore’s anticipatory bail in Pahalgam attack remarks case.

By : ANI | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 12:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Bhojpuri singer and YouTuber Neha Singh Rathore on Friday in connection with a case related to alleged indecent remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The case was registered earlier this year at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow over comments made by Rathore in April. Rathore has faced multiple FIRs across Uttar Pradesh for similar allegations.

The case relates to comments made by Rathore in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack in April. In her X post, dated April 23, Rathore had alleged that the Modi-led government was running politics on the grounds of caste and religion.

In an earlier interview with ANI, Rathore defended her statements and insisted that her words had been misinterpreted. Rathore said that her intention was to question the Prime Minister about the safety arrangements in the wake of the attack. The Bhojpuri singer also added that the remarks were not intended as a song, but instead as a direct appeal over security concerns for tourists.

"That was not a song; it was a statement regarding the Pahalgam incident in which many people lost their lives. I asked the PM about the security arrangements for the tourists at that place. And just because of this, complaints and 1 FIR have been lodged against me at many places...," Rathore told ANI.

The Pahalgam terror attack, which took place on April 22, claimed the lives of 26 people, including a Nepali national. The complaint claimed that her posts could spread caste-based hatred and anti-national sentiments. It was filed by poet Abhay Pratap Singh, also known as Abhay Singh, at Hazratganj police station. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 12:54 PM (IST)
Allahabad High Court Anticipatory Bail BHOJPURI SINGER Neha Singh Rathore PM Modi Remarks Pahalgam Attack
