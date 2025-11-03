Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAir India San Flight Makes Precautionary Landing in Mongolia Over 'Suspected Technical Issue'

Air India San Flight Makes Precautionary Landing in Mongolia Over 'Suspected Technical Issue'

Air India flight AI174 from San Francisco to Delhi, with a Kolkata stop, made an unscheduled landing in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, due to a suspected technical issue.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 07:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Air India confirmed on Monday that one of its services, travelling from San Francisco to Delhi with a scheduled stop in Kolkata, was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Mongolia. The diversion, which occurred on 2 November, was a precautionary measure taken by the flight crew following the suspicion of an in-flight technical issue.

The airline specified that the plane, identified as flight AI174, safely touched down at Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia. A spokesperson for the airline confirmed the situation, stating, "The aircraft landed safely at Ulaanbaatar and is undergoing the necessary checks. We are working closely with our partners to support all passengers while we make efforts to get everyone on their way to the destination at the earliest opportunity."

The national carrier expressed its regrets for the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the unexpected turn of events, reiterating a commitment to passenger safety: "At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains a top priority."

Extended Flight Duty Time for European Routes

In related news, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India’s civil aviation regulator, recently granted Air India a temporary extension of Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) for its European routes. This adjustment specifically applies to two-pilot Boeing 787 Dreamliner operations.

The DGCA noted that the extension was necessitated by specific operational reasons arising from the closure of Pakistani airspace. This closure has compelled flights on European routes to follow significantly longer flight paths.

DGCA Rules Eased, With Caveats

Under the temporary approval, the Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) for the two-pilot Boeing 787 operations has been increased to 10 hours and 30 minutes from the previous 10 hours. Correspondingly, the Flight Duty Period (FDP) has been raised to 14 hours from the earlier limit of 13 hours.

However, the civil aviation regulator has stipulated strict conditions for this extension. The DGCA clarified that the permitted extension of "up to 30 minutes in flight time and up to one hour in FDP will apply only in cases where duty periods extend after departure and not during flight planning." This ensures that the extended duty period is utilised only when unforeseen circumstances during the flight necessitate it, and not as part of the initial flight schedule.

Also read
Published at : 03 Nov 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air India San Francisco Air India News Air India Flight Breaking News ABP Live DELHI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
PM Modi Says Tejashwi Yadav ‘Hiding Father’s Sins’; RJD Leader Hits Back: ‘You Can’t Match Him In 7 Lifetimes’
PM Modi Says Tejashwi ‘Hiding Father’s Sins’; He Retorts, ‘You Can’t Match Him In 7 Lifetimes’
Cities
Jaipur Accident Death Toll Rises To 14 After 'Drunk' Driver Rams Dumper Into Vehicles; PM Announces Ex Gratia
Jaipur Accident Death Toll Rises To 14 After 'Drunk' Driver Rams Dumper Into Vehicles; PM Announces Ex Gratia
Election 2025
‘Congress Leaders Took Supari To Finish Off RJD’: PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Oppn Amid Bihar Election Heat
‘Congress Leaders Took Supari To Finish Off RJD’: PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Oppn In Bihar
Election 2025
ABP Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar Continue To Be Bihar CM Face Amid 'Poor' Health? JDU Leader Clarifies
ABP Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar Continue To Be Bihar CM Face Amid 'Poor' Health? JDU Leader Clarifies
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Breaking: Donald Trump Claims Pakistan Conducting Underground Nuclear Tests | ABP NEWS
India Awaits Formal Response After Trump’s Nuclear Test Claims; Delhi Reaffirms No-First-Use Stance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget