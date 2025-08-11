Air India Flight Carrying MPs Escapes Tragedy, KC Venugopal Narrates How Luck Saved Them

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaAir India Flight Carrying MPs Escapes Tragedy, Congress's KC Venugopal Narrates How Luck Saved Them

Venugopal said shortly after take-off, the passengers were hit by unprecedented turbulence. "About an hour later, the Captain announced a flight signal fault and diverted to Chennai," he wrote on X.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 07:30 AM (IST)

An Air India flight carrying several MPs from Trivandrum to Delhi came frighteningly close to tragedy and diverted to Chennai on Sunday. Congress MP KC Venugopal, in a post on X, shared how a delayed departure turned into a "harrowing journey".

"Air India flight AI 2455 from Trivandrum to Delhi - carrying myself, several MPs, and hundreds of passengers - came frighteningly close to tragedy today," he wrote on X.

Venugopal said shortly after take-off, the passengers were hit by unprecedented turbulence. "About an hour later, the Captain announced a flight signal fault and diverted to Chennai. For nearly two hours, we circled the airport awaiting clearance to land, until a heart-stopping moment during our first attempt - another aircraft was reportedly on the same runway," he said.

In that split second, the Captain’s quick decision to pull up saved every life on board. The flight landed safely on the second attempt.

"We were saved by skill and luck. Passenger safety cannot depend on luck," the MP said. He urged the DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to urgently investigate the incident, fix accountability, and ensure such lapses never happen again.

Air India Responds

An Air India spokesperson said the flight operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi made a precautionary diversion to Chennai due to a suspected technical issue and given the weather conditions en route.

"The flight landed safely in Chennai, where the aircraft will undergo the necessary checks. We regret the inconvenience caused to the affected passengers. Our colleagues on the ground in Chennai are extending support to the passengers to minimise it and are making alternative arrangements to fly the passengers to their respective destinations at the earliest," the spokesperson added.

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 07:19 AM (IST)
