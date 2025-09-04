Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaAir India Express Cancels Vijayawada–Bengaluru Flight After Bird Strike

Air India Express Cancels Vijayawada–Bengaluru Flight After Bird Strike

An Air India Express flight from Vijayawada to Bengaluru was cancelled after an eagle struck the aircraft's nose during taxiing.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 03:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Vijayawada, Sep 4 (PTI) An Air India Express flight from Vijayawada to Bengaluru was cancelled after it suffered a bird hit, an airline official said on Thursday.

An eagle struck the nose of the aircraft while taxiing on the runway for takeoff, he said. The airline had to cancel the flight and make alternate arrangements for the passengers.

“The bird hit happened before takeoff. It occurred when the aircraft was taxiing on the runway,” the official told PTI. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 
Published at : 04 Sep 2025 03:47 PM (IST)
Bengaluru Vijayawada
