Air India Express Cancels Vijayawada–Bengaluru Flight After Bird Strike
An Air India Express flight from Vijayawada to Bengaluru was cancelled after an eagle struck the aircraft's nose during taxiing.
Vijayawada, Sep 4 (PTI) An Air India Express flight from Vijayawada to Bengaluru was cancelled after it suffered a bird hit, an airline official said on Thursday.
An eagle struck the nose of the aircraft while taxiing on the runway for takeoff, he said. The airline had to cancel the flight and make alternate arrangements for the passengers.
“The bird hit happened before takeoff. It occurred when the aircraft was taxiing on the runway,” the official told PTI.
