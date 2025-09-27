'Absurd Theatrics': India Slams Pakistan PM Sharif For 'Glorifying Terrorism' At UNGA

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India, exercising the right of reply, hit back strongly at Pakistan following Shehbaz Sharif's address to the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday. The Pakistan PM had raised the matter of the Indus Waters Treaty and reiterated his stance on Kashmir during his speech, which India described as "absurd theatrics".

Diplomat Petal Gahlot said that Pakistan had once again "glorified terrorism" on the global platform, stressing that " no degree of drama and no level of lies can conceal the facts".

"Mr President, this assembly witnessed absurd theatrics in the morning from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who once again glorified terrorism that is so central to their foreign policy. However, no degree of drama and no level of lies can conceal the facts," she said.

Gahlot then went on to remind the UN Assembly that Pakistan had shielded a “Pakistani-sponsored terror outfit” earlier this year at the UN Security Council after the massacre of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.

“This is the very same Pakistan which, at the UN Security Council on 25th April 2025, shielded the resistance front, a Pakistani-sponsored terror outfit from the responsibility of carrying out the barbaric massacre of tourists in the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.

Citing Pakistan’s record of harboring extremists, the Indian diplomat added: “Mr President, a country long steeped in the tradition of deploying and exporting terrorism has no shame in advancing the most ludicrous narratives to that end. Let us recall that it sheltered Osama bin Laden for a decade, even while pretending to partner in the war against terrorism, its ministers have just recently acknowledged that they have been operating terrorist camps for decades. It should come as no surprise that once again this duplicity continues, this time at the level of its Prime Minister."

Shehbaz Sharif, during his UN speech, reiterated Pakistan's stance on Kashmir and addressed the Kashmiri people directly, saying, "I wish to assure Kashmiri people that I stand with them, Pakistan stands with them, and one day soon India’s tyranny in Kashmir will come to a halt."

India rejected these remarks as attempts to deflect attention from Pakistan's role in supporting cross-border terrorism.

Sharif also accused India of violating the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty by placing it in abeyance, calling the decision a breach of international law and an "act of war". The treaty was suspended by India after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.