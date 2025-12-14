Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Network To Host India @2047: Entrepreneurship Conclave On Dec 15; Chirag Paswan, Raghav Chadha To Attend

The conclave, being organised on the theme “Entrepreneurship: A Key Pillar of Developed India 2047,” will bring together leading industrialists, Union ministers, experts, and prominent figures.

Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
The stage is set once again for ABP Network’s flagship programme, India @2047: Entrepreneurship Conclave. The special event is scheduled to be broadcast on December 15 and will bring together leading industrialists, Union ministers, experts, and prominent figures from the startup ecosystem.

The ABP Network Entrepreneurship Conclave can be watched live on ABP Live’s YouTube platform, and selected sessions will also be telecast from time to time on the ABP News channel.

The conclave, being organised on the theme “Entrepreneurship: A Key Pillar of Developed India 2047,” will feature Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan, and Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha will also attend the conclave. 

The event will also include special discussions with Smartworks co-founder Harsh Binani, Foundation for Innovation & Technology Transfer's (FITT) Dr. Nikhil Agrawal, and Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India, V. Anantha Nageswaran.

Kamal Poultry founder Kamal Kumbhar, Swayam Siksham Prayog head Revati Kangule, and Insha e Noor's Hunera will share their perspectives during the session 'Empowering Women Entrepreneurs'.

The conclave will begin at 10 a.m. with a welcome address by ABP Network CEO Sumant Dutta and will conclude at 6 p.m. with a special performance by the band Indian Ocean.

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
