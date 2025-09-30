Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s recent disclosure regarding India’s response options after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks has sparked a political stir. In an exclusive interview with ABP Live, Chidambaram revealed that while he personally supported a military strike against Pakistan, India ultimately refrained due to international pressure—particularly from the United States—and guidance from senior diplomats.

Chidambaram On Taking Over Home Ministry Portfolio

Chidambaram, who assumed office as Union Home Minister immediately after the attacks, said, “I became Home Minister the day after the attack,” adding that Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh had instructed him to move from the Finance Ministry—a decision endorsed by then Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Chidambaram recounted his sudden shift from Finance Minister to Home Minister following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He recalled that Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh asked him to take over the Home Ministry the day after the attacks, after then Home Minister Shivraj Patil resigned.

Chidambaram initially resisted the change, preferring to complete his tenure as Finance Minister, having already presented five budgets and with general elections scheduled for April 2009. He was informed, however, that Congress President Sonia Gandhi had already decided on the reassignment. Despite requesting to speak with her—she was reportedly out of town—he was directed to assume the new role the following morning.

The revelation has drawn a sharp response from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which criticized the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for hesitating at a critical moment. BJP leaders argue that while the nation grappled with the aftermath of the horrific attacks, the UPA opted for restraint rather than decisive action.



ALSO READ: 'They Are Incredible': Trump Hails Pakistan’s Sharif, Asim Munir For Backing Gaza Plan From Beginning

(More details awaited)