Abhishek holds internal meeting to fine-tune TMC poll strategy

Kolkata, Apr 15 (PTI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday chaired an internal strategy meeting with party workers to review preparations for the upcoming assembly elections and chalk out campaign plans.

Addressing party functionaries during the closed-door session virtually, Banerjee exuded confidence that the ruling party would secure a mandate surpassing its 2021 performance, a senior TMC leader said.

“Let me state this unequivocally — the people of Bengal will hand us a verdict even stronger than last time. Our vote share will not only hold on but decisively exceed the previous benchmark,” he said, asserting that the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was aware of the ground reality.

He also alleged that the Election Commission was acting in favour of the BJP and claimed that substantial resources had been deployed to project an artificial wave in the saffron party’s favour.

“The Election Commission, along with certain agencies, appears to be functioning in tandem with the BJP.

"There is a deliberate attempt to create a perception that they are gaining ground, backed by massive spending. At the same time, lakhs of voters have allegedly been removed from the rolls, leading to assumptions about their political affiliation,” Banerjee said.

Taking a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his reported remarks warning “TMC goons” ahead of polling, Banerjee accused him of issuing threats to the electorate of Bengal.

“Statements suggesting that people will be forced indoors on polling day are nothing but intimidation. Bengal has a proud history of resisting external pressure, and such remarks will not deter its voters,” he added.

Banerjee further criticised the BJP-led central government over the arrest of Vinesh Chandel, co-founder of I-PAC, alleging that investigative agencies were being used to target opposition-linked individuals.

“The misuse of agencies to instil fear among those associated with us is evident. However, such tactics will only strengthen our resolve on the ground,” he said.

The TMC and the BJP are locked in an intense contest for the assembly polls in West Bengal, scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4, officials said. PTI SUS SKY SKY

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