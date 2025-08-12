Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP leader Raj Purohit on Tuesday dubbed Rahul Gandhi a "roaming stray politician" after the opposition leader termed the Supreme Court's directive on stray dogs a step back from humane, science-backed policy.

Purohit accused Gandhi of diverting people's attention from national issues by focusing on the top court's order.

Gandhi on Tuesday said the Supreme Court directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR is a step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy, and stressed that "blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted, and strip us of compassion".

His remarks came a day after the apex court directed Delhi-NCR authorities to permanently relocate all strays from streets to shelters "at the earliest".

Noting that several senior citizens, women, and children were bitten by stray dogs, Purohit told PTI Videos that the order of the Supreme Court should be praised as it was issued in the interest of society.

When asked about Gandhi's remarks on the top court's order, Purohit said, "Gandhi is trying to divert attention from national issues by focusing on the court order. Rahul is roaming around like a stray politician".

"He should instead concentrate on important issues like farmers' welfare and poverty. He should have supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid a (nuclear attack) threat by Pakistan", he added.

Purohit termed the INDIA bloc demonstrations held a day earlier in Delhi as "hypocritical and anti-national" and demanded an apology.

The BJP leader accused the Opposition of selectively targeting Constitutional institutions such as the Election Commission over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

"They (Opposition parties) want to retain the names of deceased voters, Pakistan-linked individuals, and Bangladeshis on the voters' rolls," Purohit alleged.

He accused Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav of playing communal politics without distinguishing between Indian Muslims and illegal infiltrators.

Purohit, who was elected to the assembly five times in the past, had hailed Prime Minister Modi as the 11th avatar of Lord Vishnu.

When he was Mumbai BJP president, Purohit had kicked up a row in 2011 while criticising a girl, whose sting video of a ‘paani puri’ vendor apparently urinating into a jug kept on his handcart created a stir.

