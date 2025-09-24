5 Army Personnel Injured As Vehicle Overturns In J&K's Poonch

At least five Army personnel were injured after their vehicle overturned in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Poonch on Wednesday.

The accident occurred when the soldiers were heading home on leave in a cab at Ghani village of Mankoke sector at around 7.15 am, officials told news agency PTI.

The Army personnel sustained minor injuries in the accident and were shifted to Sub-district hospital Mendhar for treatment. All of them were posted in Balnoi area near the Line of Control.