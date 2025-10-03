4 Killed In Cyclone-Induced Floods In North Coastal Andhra

Visakhapatnam, Oct 3 (IANS) Heavy rains and floods in north coastal Andhra under the impact of a cyclonic storm which crossed Odisha coast early on Friday, claimed four lives.

Two persons died in Srikakulam district while one death each was reported from Visakhapatnam and Parvatipuram Manyam districts.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who reviewed the situation on Friday, announced Rs. 4 lakh compensation each for the families of the deceased.

The Chief Minister held a video conference with the Collectors of the districts in north coastal Andhra. He enquired about the situation in each district.

The officials told him that though the rains have receded, heavy flows in the rivers were continuing from upstream.

The Chief Minister directed officials to immediately restore the roads and electricity lines that were damaged due to rains and floods. He also asked them to assess the crop losses and support the affected people. He directed the officials to work swiftly from a humanitarian perspective to alleviate the hardships of the people.

Srikakulam District Collector Swapnil Dinakar told the Chief Minister that due to heavy rains in upstream Odisha, Nagavali and Vamsadhara rivers were receiving huge inflows.

The inflow at Gotta Barrage was 1.89 lakh cusecs while flood flow at Thotapalli was 44,000 cusecs.

Meanwhile, Home Minister V. Anitha also held a review meeting with the Collectors of Srikakulam, Manyam and Vizianagaram districts in view of the floods in Nagavali and Vamsadhara rivers.

She directed that control rooms in districts should function round-the-clock. She asked Collectors to take steps to prevent loss of lives and ensure that people do not face any hardships.

The Home Minister said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and fire services departments should quickly undertake rescue and relief works.

She directed officials to send warning messages to people living in low-lying areas along Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers.

She said that people, on receiving warning message from the Disaster Management Authority, should move to safe places.

For any assistance, people can contact toll free number 112 or 1070 or 18004250101.

