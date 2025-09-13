'21st Century Is Of North East': PM Modi Launches Rs 1,200 Cr Development Projects In Imphal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a series of high-profile development projects in Imphal, marking a significant push for growth in Manipur following last year’s ethnic violence. The projects, collectively valued at over Rs 1,200 crore, span crucial sectors including governance, technology, and commerce.

Among the initiatives are the new Civil Secretariat and the Manipur Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri, the IT SEZ Building, Manipur Bhawans in Delhi and Kolkata, and the iconic Ima Markets—a set of all-women markets across four districts, celebrating the state’s unique cultural heritage.

#WATCH | Imphal, Manipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal.



They include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri; IT SEZ Building and New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri; Manipur Bhawans at Delhi… pic.twitter.com/6hK80KNooz — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2025

Engaging With Communities Affected by Violence

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi also took time to meet internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by the ethnic clashes that erupted in May 2023. Speaking with families at the historic Kangla Fort complex in Imphal, he assured them of the government’s unwavering commitment to restoring peace and stability. Earlier, he had visited the Peace Ground in Churachandpur to hear directly from displaced residents.

“A short while ago, I met the affected people at a relief camp. After meeting them, I can say with confidence that a new dawn of hope and trust is rising in Manipur,” Modi said in Churachandpur.

#WATCH | Manipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with locals during his visit to Imphal



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/uWSYtdzbFF — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2025

The violent clashes displaced over 60,000 people, around 40,000 from the Kuki-Zo community and approximately 20,000 Meiteis. While some have relocated outside the state, most continue to live in relief camps under challenging conditions, with limited privacy and scarce sources of income. Officials said the government has introduced skill development programs, including candle and incense making, to help IDPs regain financial independence.

Since May 2023, the ethnic violence has claimed more than 260 lives and left thousands homeless.

A Weather-Disrupted Journey to Churachandpur

Modi landed in Imphal amid heavy rains on Saturday morning. Originally scheduled to fly directly from Aizawl to Churachandpur, adverse weather forced him to travel by road to the Kuki-majority district. His visit to Manipur marks his first since the outbreak of ethnic violence.

At Imphal airport, he was welcomed by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel. During his stay, he will oversee development projects worth a staggering Rs 8,500 crore across the state. Security measures were intensified in both Imphal and Churachandpur, with personnel deployed in and around the 237-acre Kangla Fort and the Peace Ground, venues for the Prime Minister’s interactions with residents. Heavy rainfall since Friday night has left parts of Kangla Fort ankle-deep in water.

PM Narendra Modi says, "Now this time of the 21st century is the time of the North East. Therefore, the Government of India has continuously given priority to the development of Manipur. As a result, the development rate of Manipur is constantly increasing. Before 2014, the development rate of Manipur was less than one per cent. Now, Manipur is progressing many times faster than before. A new era of infrastructure development has begun in Manipur. The pace of building roads and national highways in Manipur has also increased many times. Work is also being done at a fast pace to reach every village here."

Major Development Initiatives Underway

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi will lay the foundation for multiple projects in Churachandpur worth over Rs 7,300 crore, complementing the Rs 1,200 crore in projects inaugurated from Imphal.

VIDEO | Imphal, Manipur: PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) inaugurates various development projects in the state.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/zuez0n97UN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 13, 2025

Key projects include:

Inaugurations in Imphal:

Manipur Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri (Rs 101 crore)

Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri (Rs 538 crore)

Foundations in Churachandpur:

Drainage and Asset Management Improvement Project (Rs 3,647 crore)

Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) Project (Rs 550 crore)

The Prime Minister’s visit comes amid criticism from opposition parties over delays in addressing the state’s crisis after the ethnic strife between Kuki and Meitei communities left Manipur reeling.