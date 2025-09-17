Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia16-Year-Old Boy Sexually Assaulted By 14 Men For 2 Years; Kerala Govt Officials Among 9 Arrested

16-Year-Old Boy Sexually Assaulted By 14 Men For 2 Years; Kerala Govt Officials Among 9 Arrested

Of the two government employees, one was a Railway official and the other a Kasaragod Bekal sub-district education officer, according to the police.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 01:18 PM (IST)

Nine people, including two government employees, have been arrested from this district for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy after befriending him on a mobile app for the LGBTQ community, police said on Tuesday.

Of the two government employees, one was a Railway official and the other a Kasaragod Bekal sub-district education officer, according to the police.

Later in the day, the education officer, Sainuddin V K, was suspended by the General Education Department Director for his involvement in the POCSO case, which had tarnished the department's image.

According to a senior police officer of the district, the boy was sexually assaulted over two years at his home and other places, including in Kannur and Kozhikode districts, by 14 different men.

The assault came to light when the boy's mother saw a man at their house who ran away on seeing her, police said.

On asking her son, he told her what was happening and she communicated the same to the child line which in turn informed the police, the officer said.

The officer further said that 14 separate cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, have been registered against the accused during the last two days based on the statement given by the boy.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising a DySP and four Inspectors has also been constituted and they will be probing the eight cases related to incidents that occurred in Kasaragod district, the officer said.

The remaining six cases have been transferred to Kozhikode and Kannur districts, where the boy was allegedly sexually assaulted, he said.

The 14 accused in the matter are aged between 25 and 51 years, police added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 01:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala
Read more
