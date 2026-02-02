Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia Post Announces Recruitment For GDS Positions. Here's How To Apply

India Post Announces Recruitment For GDS Positions. Here's How To Apply

For educational qualification, candidates should have passed the Secondary School Examination (Class 10) from a recognised board, with Mathematics and English as compulsory subjects.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 02:45 PM (IST)

India Post: India Post has opened applications for recruitment to Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) positions. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website, indiapost.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies for Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak posts.

The registration process began on January 30 and will continue until February 14, 2026. Online application submission is open from February 1 to February 16, 2026. Candidates will be able to make corrections to their application forms during the edit window, which will remain open from February 17 to February 18, 2026.

Below are the key details regarding eligibility, selection procedure and application fees.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be between 18 and 40 years of age.

For educational qualification, candidates should have passed the Secondary School Examination (Class 10) from a recognised board, with Mathematics and English as compulsory subjects. The examination must have been conducted by a board recognised by the Government of India, State Governments or Union Territories.

Selection process

Selection will be carried out through a system-generated merit list, prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the Class 10 examination. Grades or points will be converted into marks and aggregated as a percentage, calculated up to four decimal places.

Final selection will be subject to physical verification of the original documents of the shortlisted candidates.

Application fee

Candidates applying for the posts are required to pay an application fee of ₹100 per division. However, female candidates, SC/ST applicants, persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) and transgender applicants are exempted from paying the fee.

The fee can be paid using credit cards, debit cards, net banking or UPI. Additional charges, if any, will be applicable as per existing payment norms.

Related Video

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 02:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Post Post Office India Post Recruitment IndiaPost India Post Indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Apply Online Indian Post Office Recruitment India Post Gds Recruitment 2026 Apply Gds Online Form
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi Loses Chance To Speak As LS Adjourned After Chaos Over 'Unauthentic Source' Claim
Rahul Gandhi Loses Chance To Speak As LS Adjourned After Chaos Over 'Unauthentic Source' Claim
Cricket
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
Cricket
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
India
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts
BIG POLITICAL ROW: Parliament Erupts Over Unpublished Memoir Reference
PARLIAMENT CLASH: Congress Defends Patriotism, Quotes Ex-Army Chief on Doklam
Patna Update: Tejashwi Yadav Questions CBI Probe in Patna NEET Student Death Case
Breaking News: Budget focuses on duties, development and disciplined growth, says CM Yogi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget