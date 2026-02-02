India Post Announces Recruitment For GDS Positions. Here's How To Apply

India Post: India Post has opened applications for recruitment to Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) positions. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website, indiapost.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies for Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak posts.

The registration process began on January 30 and will continue until February 14, 2026. Online application submission is open from February 1 to February 16, 2026. Candidates will be able to make corrections to their application forms during the edit window, which will remain open from February 17 to February 18, 2026.

Below are the key details regarding eligibility, selection procedure and application fees.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be between 18 and 40 years of age.

For educational qualification, candidates should have passed the Secondary School Examination (Class 10) from a recognised board, with Mathematics and English as compulsory subjects. The examination must have been conducted by a board recognised by the Government of India, State Governments or Union Territories.

Selection process

Selection will be carried out through a system-generated merit list, prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the Class 10 examination. Grades or points will be converted into marks and aggregated as a percentage, calculated up to four decimal places.

Final selection will be subject to physical verification of the original documents of the shortlisted candidates.

Application fee

Candidates applying for the posts are required to pay an application fee of ₹100 per division. However, female candidates, SC/ST applicants, persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) and transgender applicants are exempted from paying the fee.

The fee can be paid using credit cards, debit cards, net banking or UPI. Additional charges, if any, will be applicable as per existing payment norms.