India is moving toward deploying a fully indigenous Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) to protect the Delhi National Capital Region from aerial threats such as missiles, drones and fast-moving aircraft.

According to senior defence officials, the multi-layered system will be built around homegrown missile platforms, including the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) and Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS). It will also integrate surveillance, communication and command-and-control components required for complex air defence operations.

Pakistan Threat Prompts Shift

The Defence Ministry is processing the proposal at a time when Pakistan is believed to have attempted to target Indian assets during Operation Sindoor in May this year. The indigenous deployment marks a major shift from India’s earlier plan to procure the US-made NASAMS-II system, negotiations for which stalled over the high price quoted by the American side.

The IADWS will be responsible for securing key installations across Delhi-NCR, a task under the Indian Air Force. The DRDO, along with production agencies, will work on networking the system and developing its command-and-control framework.

DRDO has already developed multiple air defence systems, including QRSAM and Medium Range SAM and is working on a long-range SAM under Project Kusha. India is also awaiting two remaining S-400 Sudarshan squadrons and is assessing Russia’s proposal offering additional S-400 units and the S-500 system.