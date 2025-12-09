Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsDelhi To Get Indigenous Air Defence System As India Moves To Counter Aerial Threats

Delhi To Get Indigenous Air Defence System As India Moves To Counter Aerial Threats

India plans an indigenous air defence shield for Delhi-NCR, shifting away from the earlier NASAMS plan.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 08:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India is moving toward deploying a fully indigenous Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) to protect the Delhi National Capital Region from aerial threats such as missiles, drones and fast-moving aircraft.

According to senior defence officials, the multi-layered system will be built around homegrown missile platforms, including the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) and Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS). It will also integrate surveillance, communication and command-and-control components required for complex air defence operations.

Pakistan Threat Prompts Shift

The Defence Ministry is processing the proposal at a time when Pakistan is believed to have attempted to target Indian assets during Operation Sindoor in May this year. The indigenous deployment marks a major shift from India’s earlier plan to procure the US-made NASAMS-II system, negotiations for which stalled over the high price quoted by the American side.

The IADWS will be responsible for securing key installations across Delhi-NCR, a task under the Indian Air Force. The DRDO, along with production agencies, will work on networking the system and developing its command-and-control framework.

DRDO has already developed multiple air defence systems, including QRSAM and Medium Range SAM and is working on a long-range SAM under Project Kusha. India is also awaiting two remaining S-400 Sudarshan squadrons and is assessing Russia’s proposal offering additional S-400 units and the S-500 system.

Also read
Published at : 09 Dec 2025 08:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Defence Ministry Air Defence Defence Weapon System Delhi Weapon System Protection Delhi Protection
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Centre Orders 10% Cut In IndiGo Flights After Mass Cancellations Trigger Travel Chaos
Centre Orders 10% Cut In IndiGo Flights After Mass Cancellations Trigger Travel Chaos
News
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
India
Access To EVM, Revoke Law On Deleting CCTV Footage: Rahul Gandhi Lists Electoral Reform
Access To EVM, Revoke Law On Deleting CCTV Footage: Rahul Gandhi Lists Electoral Reform
India
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru; Kharge Hits Back
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru In RS
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget