HomeNews'Flow Like Water, Don't Explode Like A Bomb': BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Atom Nomb' Remarks Against EC

BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi's 'atom bomb' jibe over poll rigging claims, calling it undemocratic and vowing to protect the Constitution against Congress' explosive rhetoric.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 12:14 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim that this party has an "atom bomb" of evidence to prove poll irregularities, the BJP on Friday took a swipe at him, asking him to "flow like water" instead of considering to "explode like a bomb".

The ruling party also slammed Gandhi for using "undemocratic and undignified" language to target the Election Commission.

"If they will explode a bomb, we will save the Constitution," it said.

The response comes after the Congress leader claimed that his party has "open and shut" evidence of alleged poll irregularities by the Election Commission. Likening the proof to an atom bomb, Gandhi said that the poll panel will have no place to hide when it explodes.

Replying to reporters' query on the Congress leader's remarks, BJP leader Sambit Patra said, "Will Rahul Gandhi explode like a bomb? What do you think? Their job is to explode. They have no other work to do." He said the Opposition party speaks of such things because they have no faith in democracy.

"Think what kind of language this is: I (Gandhi) will explode on the Election Commission!" Patra told reporters at the BJP headquarters.

"You say 'I will go to Supreme Court against the Election Commission' or 'I will protest against it in a democratic manner', but 'exploding like a bomb'? The language (of Gandhi) itself is undemocratic and indignified," Patra said.

The BJP leader said the language Gandhi used shows that "these people want to explode like bombs".

"We are those who have faith in democracy. If they explode an atom bomb, we will save the Constitution," Patra added. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 12:14 AM (IST)
