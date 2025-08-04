Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 4 (ANI): Congress has postponed its protest rally to reveal the "serious malpractices" of the Election Commission to August 8, given the unfortunate demise of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, who passed away earlier this morning due to prolonged illness.

Soren was one of the founding members of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

The program, earlier scheduled for August 5, has been deferred to August 8. This change follows the announcement that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Rahul Gandhi will be heading to Ranchi tomorrow to attend the cremation of Shibu Soren, as stated by Congress general secretary and MP Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Congress believed that, given the program's "national ramifications", the presence of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge was necessary.

Addressing a press conference, Surjewala said, "Tomorrow is the cremation. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will be going to Jharkhand tomorrow to pay their last respects to the departed leader. In light thereof, since it would have clashed with the program tomorrow, and this program has national ramifications, the program will now remain as it is but will remain deferred to 8th August 2025."

"CM Siddaramaiah has also been apprised, and he also agrees. So, in light of the suggestions made by DK Shivakumar, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC, we have all decided to defer the program to 8th August," he added.

On Sunday, Congress MP KC Venugopal had said that they are going to reveal the "serious malpractices" of the poll body in Bengaluru on August 5.

Venugopal, speaking to ANI, alleged that the names of many voters have been "excluded" from the draft electoral rolls for Bihar recently released by the EC.

Additionally, offering his condolences on the demise of its alliance partner JMM leader, Surjewala said, "Former CM, leader of the JMM, Shibu Soren, expired this morning. CM Hemant Soren has also informed about the demise of Shibu Soren. On behalf of KPCC and AICC, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Hemant Soren, to the entire family and lakhs of JMM workers and supporters, not only across Jharkhand but in other states. He was a champion of tribal rights."

"He was a champion of the poor. He was a champion of the downtrodden. His memory and work & words will always continue to inspire the Congress party and also JMM in Jharkhand and in the rest of the country," he added.

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Shibu Soren, passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 81 on Monday morning in New Delhi.

