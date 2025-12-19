CJI Surya Kant May Sit During Supreme Court Holidays To Hear Urgent Cases

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsCJI Surya Kant May Sit During Supreme Court Holidays To Hear Urgent Cases

CJI Surya Kant said he will sit on December 22, despite holidays, to hear urgent Supreme Court matters if required.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 04:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday said that he is willing to sit on December 22, the first day of Christmas and New Year holidays of the Supreme Court, for hearing urgent matters.

A bench led by CJI Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, which was hearing listing of urgent matters, said the apex court registry will verify the urgency of cases and list them accordingly.

"We will sit on Monday. We are not going to burden other Supreme Court judges, who have to study case files late at night to hear new cases. I will not bother any other bench," the CJI said, adding that the registry will find out the urgency and list the matter.

CJI Kant added, "We are not sure whether one or two benches will sit, it will all depend on the number of cases. We will pass appropriate orders (for constitution of bench)." The CJI-led bench also asked the junior lawyers, who were mentioning the matters for urgent listing, to argue their cases on December 22.

"We will hear this case on Monday only if you argue your matter," CJI told a junior lawyer.

The Supreme Court will be closed for Christmas and New Year holidays from December 22 till January 2, 2026. 

Published at : 19 Dec 2025 04:11 PM (IST)
