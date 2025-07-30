Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews10 Chinese Jets Breach Taiwan Strait Median Line, Triggers Military Response

10 Chinese Jets Breach Taiwan Strait Median Line, Triggers Military Response

Taiwan detected 11 Chinese military aircraft and 6 naval vessels near its territory, with 10 planes breaching the Taiwan Strait median line, prompting a swift response from Taiwanese forces.

By : IANS | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 05:20 PM (IST)

Taipei, July 30 (IANS) Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that 11 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels were detected operating near Taiwan until 6 am (local time) on Wednesday.

According to Taiwan's MND, 10 out of 11 sorties of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). In response to China's military action, Taiwan's armed forces monitored the situation and deployed aircraft, naval vessels, and coastal-based systems.

"11 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 10 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," Taiwan's MND posted on X.

This latest incursion follows a recent pattern of Chinese military activity around Taiwan. Earlier on Tuesday, three Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels were tracked operating near Taiwan. The MND said that they monitored the situation and responded appropriately.

"3 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," it said in a post on X.

Similarly, the MND on Monday reported that four Chinese military aircraft and 10 naval vessels were around Taiwan. According to the statement, all four sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone.

Taiwan, officially the Republic of China (ROC), governed independently since 1949, continues to face threats from China, which claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory under the "One China" principle and insists on its reunification with Beijing. Despite China's efforts, Taiwan, backed by strong public support, continues to assert its sovereignty and respond to China's incursions.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 05:16 PM (IST)
Taiwan PLA Taiwan Strait China ADIZ Military Incursion
