Chandigarh-Manali Highway Hit By Multiple Landslides, Traffic Disrupted; Details Inside

Travellers heading to Manali from Mandi continue to face severe disruption as over five landslides along the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway have rendered the route impassable. The stretch between Mandi and Manali is completely blocked, stranding tourists and locals for more than 12 hours, forcing many to spend the night in their vehicles.

The district administration is now working to clear the debris and has begun opening a single lane to facilitate movement of lighter vehicles, although full restoration may take longer.

Among those caught in the disruption is a tourist from Uttar Pradesh who had started his journey to Manali early in the morning about 4 am. "We are waiting. Depending on the situation, we will decide if we want to move ahead or take a u-turn as nothing is bigger than life," he told NDTV.

In another part of the state, more than 400 pilgrims stranded during the Kinnaur Kailash trek were rescued after cloudbursts washed away two temporary bridges. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out the evacuation using ziplines, following heavy rains and flash floods that damaged infrastructure in the region.

Also Read: PM Modi Inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan; To Bring Various Ministries, Depts Under One Roof

Monsoon Toll: Nearly 200 Dead, Massive Infrastructure Loss

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed extensive devastation during this year’s monsoon season, with 194 fatalities and total losses surpassing Rs 1.85 lakh crore between June 20 and August 5, as per the latest data released by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The state has been grappling with relentless rain-triggered disasters, including landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, which have wreaked havoc on both public infrastructure and private property. Damages to private assets have been pegged at Rs 97,129.91 lakh, while the estimated loss to public infrastructure stands at Rs 63,341.15 lakh.

In terms of connectivity and basic services, the situation remains dire. A total of 446 roads, including three key national highways—NH-305, NH-003, and NH-05—remain blocked. Additionally, 360 Distribution Transformers (DTRs) are non-functional, affecting power supply across multiple regions. Water services have also taken a major hit, with 257 supply schemes currently disrupted.

Authorities are continuing restoration efforts, but persistent weather conditions are making relief and repair work challenging across several affected districts.