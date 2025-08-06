PM Modi Inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan; To Bring Various Ministries, Depts Under One Roof

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPM Modi Inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan; To Bring Various Ministries, Depts Under One Roof

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan, the first of ten Common Central Secretariat buildings, designed to consolidate ministries like Home Affairs and External Affairs under one roof.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 01:15 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan, the first of ten planned buildings under the Common Central Secretariat (CCS) initiative, a key part of the government’s Central Vista redevelopment project aimed at transforming how India's central administration functions.

Kartavya Bhavan-03, the first in the series, will now serve as the consolidated home for several critical ministries -- including Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, DoPT, and Petroleum & Natural Gas -- along with the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser.

The overarching goal of the CCS project is to bring disparate ministries and departments under one roof, ensuring improved efficiency, coordination, and resource-sharing. At present, many government offices are scattered across aging buildings like Shastri Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, and Nirman Bhawan, constructed between the 1950s and 1970s, which the government has labelled “structurally outdated and inefficient.”

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, which is spearheading the initiative, plans to build ten new buildings as part of the CCS development. Buildings 2 and 3, currently under construction, are slated for completion by next month, while CCS 10 is expected to be ready by April 2026. CCS buildings 6 and 7 will be completed by October 2026.

To facilitate the construction, Union HUA Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Tuesday that offices housed in the existing four Bhawans will be temporarily relocated to four alternative sites -- on Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Minto Road, and Netaji Palace -- for a period of two years.

Select Buildings to Be Retained

While much of the current infrastructure will be replaced, several newer or historically significant buildings will be retained. These include the National Museum, National Archives, Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan (housing the External Affairs Ministry), Dr Ambedkar International Centre, and Vanijya Bhawan.

A Broader Transformation Under Central Vista

Kartavya Bhavan is just one piece of the larger Central Vista redevelopment plan, which has already delivered key milestones such as the new Parliament building, the Vice President’s Enclave, and the redesigned Kartavya Path, stretching from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

In addition to the Common Central Secretariat, the project also envisions a modern Executive Enclave, which will house a new Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Cabinet Secretariat, India House, and the National Security Council Secretariat. A new Prime Minister’s residence will be constructed under the second phase of the Executive Enclave.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 12:53 PM (IST)
Embed widget