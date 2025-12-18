Centre Plans to Expand Overseas Scholarships for ST Students, Says Minister Jual Oram

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsCentre Plans to Expand Overseas Scholarships for ST Students, Says Minister Jual Oram

The Centre may raise overseas scholarships for ST students from 20 to 50, the Tribal Affairs Minister told the Lok Sabha.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: The central government may consider increasing the number of scholarships given to tribal students wishing to go abroad for higher studies from the present 20 to 50, Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The National Overseas Scholarship for Schedule Tribes (ST) students is implemented through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and the funds are released to ST students studying abroad through the MEA by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

"We can increase the number of overseas scholarships given to tribal students from present 20 to 50," Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram said during Question Hour.

When an opposition member questioned why the number of overseas scholarships is so low, Oram hit back, saying the opposition, when in power for a long period, hardly did anything for the welfare of the tribals.

He said it was Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who first created the Tribal Affairs Ministry for the welfare of the tribal communities. 

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
