CBI Busts Major Cybercrime Ring After FBI Tip-Off; Six Arrested In Noida Raid

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), acting on intelligence shared by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has dismantled what officials describe as a highly organised cybercrime network that defrauded American citizens for nearly three years.

According to investigators, the group operated from India between 2022 and 2025, posing as officers of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Social Security Administration (SSA). Using scripted threats, they convinced victims that their Social Security Numbers had been linked to drug trafficking and money laundering.

Callers Warns Of Frozen Assets

The callers warned that all assets would be frozen unless the victims immediately transferred their funds to “secure” accounts. Those funds amounting to USD 8.5 million, were funnelled into cryptocurrency wallets and foreign bank accounts secretly controlled by the accused.

The CBI registered a case on 9 December 2025 and launched coordinated raids in Delhi, Noida and Kolkata. During these searches, officers uncovered extensive digital and documentary evidence linked to the operation.

At an illegal call centre in Noida, six individuals were caught in the middle of fraudulent calls. The facility was promptly shut down, and all six suspects were taken into custody.

Across the raids, investigators recovered ₹1.88 crore in cash and seized 34 electronic devices, including mobile phones, laptops, pen drives and hard drives. Officials said the network relied heavily on virtual assets and layered bank transfers to obscure the trail of illicit funds.

Six Arrested As Probe Widens

The CBI confirmed the arrest of the following individuals:

Shubham Singh, also known as Domnic Daltanlian, also known as Michael George T. Zamlianlal, also known as Miles L. Seiminlen Haokip, also known as Ronny Mangkholun, also known as Maxy Robert Thangkhankhual, also known as David or Munroin

International Links Under Scrutiny

Investigators say the operation has revealed a transnational financial network designed to launder the proceeds of crime using virtual currencies. Further searches are under way to identify additional beneficiaries and uncover the full flow of funds. The CBI is also pursuing international leads provided by the FBI as part of the ongoing probe.

Authorities have described the case as a significant breakthrough in combating cross-border cyber fraud, a growing threat as criminal groups increasingly exploit virtual assets and global communication platforms.