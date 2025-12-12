‘Heading Toward WWIII’: Trump Raises Alarm Over Russia-Ukraine Stalemate, Pushes For Truce

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that the Russia-Ukraine war could escalate into a 'third world war' if the fighting continues unchecked. Speaking at the White House, Trump said he was alarmed by the scale of casualties, claiming that around 25,000 people, mostly soldiers, were killed in the conflict last month.

Calling for an immediate halt to the violence, he said, “I’d like to see the killing stop… For the most part, 25,000 soldiers died last month. I would love to see it stop. And we’re working very hard.”

Cautions Global Crisis By Hostile Treatment

Trump cautioned that prolonged hostilities could trigger a global crisis. “Things like this end up in world wars. Everybody keeps playing games like this and we will end up in a third world war. We don’t want to see that happen,” he said.

Trump’s frustration with the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to grow as both nations refuse to yield, despite his repeated claims that he could end the war “within hours.” Forced to watch from the sidelines, the President has expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of progress toward a ceasefire.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump is “extremely frustrated” with both Moscow and Kyiv and is not interested in holding talks “just for the sake of meeting.”

US Aid Offer To Ukraine

Trump has indicated that the US is willing to support Ukraine as part of a broader security agreement to help end the conflict. However, he voiced disappointment that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has not moved faster to accept an American peace plan—putting additional pressure on Kyiv after it rejected an earlier proposal viewed as overly favorable to Moscow.

Zelensky recently suggested the possibility of a nationwide vote on whether to cede the Donbas region to Russia. The Kremlin continues to demand that Ukraine withdraw its forces from the eastern territories, including contested areas of Donetsk and Luhansk that Russian forces have failed to fully capture nearly four years into the invasion.

Meanwhile, the US has sharply reduced direct military assistance to Ukraine under Trump, instead leaning on NATO allies to purchase American weapons for Kyiv as part of a revised support mechanism.