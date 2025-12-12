'OTP Fraud, Draining Bank Account, Over 1000 Calls': BLO On SIR Duty Raises Plight In Bengal

On the final day of the enumeration phase, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) staged demonstrations in Siuri and Dubrajpur, Birbhum, opposing the Election Commission’s directive to re-verify details of voters flagged as “suspicious.” A section of BLOs rejected the order, arguing that they had already completed the verification process for the names uploaded.

Concerns Over Fraud and Workload

One protesting BLO said, “We have to make almost thousands of calls every day. We have called them and talked to them and taken documents. Now it seems that some unscrupulous people are calling them in our name and taking OTPs and withdrawing their money from the bank. The responsibility for this falls on us. If I can go to the house of the person I have visited four times to verify him, today, it will take six months for him to do this work.”

Another BLO expressed frustration over the nature of their duties, saying, “We have forgotten our own identity. We have forgotten the identity of being a primary school teacher. Sometimes I feel like a CBI officer, sometimes a CID officer.”

Complaints Over Technical Issues in BLO App

After one month and eight days, the submission process for SIR forms concluded on Thursday. Even on the last day of digitisation, complaints continued from some BLOs. They alleged that the Election Commission introduced changes to the BLO mobile application at the last moment, causing significant operational difficulties. Meanwhile, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, held a special meeting with officials from 25 organisations.

Mamata Banerjee Issues Warning Ahead of Draft Voter List

In a separate development, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a strong warning from her meeting in Krishnanagar ahead of the December 16 publication of the draft voter list. “I will sit on a dharna if anyone's name is left out,” she said, launching direct attacks on the BJP throughout her speech.

She further alleged political interference, saying, “I see you have become a broker of BJP. They do not know that BJP will not be in power forever. Why '29, will it be overturned before '29, they will not have to go to Delhi till '29.”