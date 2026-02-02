Budget 2026: CM Yogi Adityanath Outlines Growth Roadmap For UP, Highlights MSMEs & Connectivity

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Addressing a press conference on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Union Budget 2026-27 reflects a mix of reform, growth and fiscal discipline, while outlining how the state could benefit across infrastructure, manufacturing and employment. He credited the broader development push under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but also focused on specific budget provisions that could impact Uttar Pradesh, calling it a key stakeholder in the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ roadmap.

MSMEs, Infrastructure & Logistics In Focus

CM Yogi highlighted the Rs 10,000 crore allocation for MSMEs, noting that Uttar Pradesh has the country’s largest MSME base, with nearly 96 lakh units supporting around 3 crore livelihoods. He said the funding would particularly aid the One District One Product (ODOP) programme by improving technology adoption, packaging, skill training and export access.

He also pointed to the Rs 12.20 lakh crore national infrastructure outlay, saying it would accelerate connectivity in the state. With both Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors passing through UP, he said the region is emerging as a major logistics hub, expected to support industry and job creation.

On transport, Yogi said two of the seven proposed high-speed rail corridors will pass through Uttar Pradesh, with trains expected to operate at speeds of up to 300–500 kmph, potentially cutting travel times and boosting tourism and commerce.

Data Centres, Pharma & Tourism Plans

The Chief Minister said investments exceeding Rs 22,000 crore are already underway in data centres across the state, with about 700 MW capacity operational or under construction. He added that work on a bulk drug park in Lalitpur and a medical device park in Gautam Buddha Nagar is progressing, backed by a Rs 10,000 crore national biopharma provision.

Tourism was another focus, with two Uttar Pradesh sites, Sarnath and Hastinapur, included among 15 archaeological locations earmarked for development nationwide. Yogi also referenced expanded inland waterways and plans to strengthen cargo movement via Varanasi.

Urban Health, Defence & Political Swipe

Yogi said the budget supports urban infrastructure upgrades in cities with populations above five lakh and strengthens district hospitals, including trauma care centres in every district. He also cited defence manufacturing growth under the Defence Corridor, pointing to projects such as BrahMos in Lucknow and ammunition units in Kanpur.

In a political aside, Yogi criticised opposition narratives around “PDA”, calling them a cover for “family politics”, while asserting the budget prioritises farmers, youth, women and low-income groups.