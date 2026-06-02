Explained: El Niño, La Niña And Their Impact On India's Food Production And Economy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom El Niño now risks intensifying rainfall extremes, not just reducing total monsoon.

Farmers and cities face crop damage and floods from erratic rain patterns.

A warmer climate amplifies El Niño's impact on India's monsoon.

Erratic monsoon threatens inflation, straining budgets and economic policy.

India has always feared El Niño for one simple reason. It weakens the monsoon. But new research suggests that this fear is now outdated. The real danger is no longer just how much rain falls over the season, but how violently it arrives.

A study published inhttps://www.science.org/doi/abs/10.1126/science.adg5577shows that while El Niño suppresses total monsoon rainfall, it can simultaneously intensify extreme daily precipitation. This means India could receive less rain overall in 2026, yet face more floods and greater disruption on the ground.

A Monsoon That Breaks Its Own Rules

For decades, India’s monsoon has been judged by seasonal averages. A year is classified as normal, below normal or deficient based on total rainfall between June and September. That metric is now losing meaning.

Scientific evidence shows that rainfall is becoming more uneven. Long dry spells are increasing, even as short bursts of heavy rain are becoming more intense. In practical terms, this creates a dangerous illusion. A season may end with near-normal rainfall on paper, but that rain may have fallen in just a few violent episodes.

Less Rain, More Damage

This is the paradox that could define 2026. Research shows that the Indian monsoon is increasingly characterised by prolonged dry periods interrupted by extreme rainfall events.

For farmers, this pattern is devastating. Crops suffer moisture stress during dry spells, weakening their growth. Then a sudden burst of heavy rain can flood fields, damage roots and wash away nutrients at critical stages.

For cities, the consequences are immediate. Urban areas may record average rainfall for the season, yet still experience severe flooding because the rain arrives in short, intense bursts that drainage systems cannot handle.

Why El Niño Is Becoming More Dangerous

El Niño has always shifted rainfall away from India by altering global wind and ocean patterns. Historically, around 60 percent of El Niño years have brought below-normal rainfall (https://mausam.imd.gov.in/imd_latest/contents/monsoon.php).

What is changing is the background climate. A warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture, intensifying the water cycle and increasing the likelihood of extreme rainfall events.

When El Niño acts on this already warmed system, it does not simply reduce rainfall. It redistributes it into fewer but more intense events.

The Missing Safety Net

In some years, India has been shielded from El Niño by the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), a pattern that can push moisture back toward the subcontinent. In 1997, a strong positive dipole helped India escape the worst effects of a powerful El Niño.

Current indications suggest that 2026 may not have that buffer. A neutral Indian Ocean means there is little resistance to El Niño’s influence, raising the risk of both rainfall deficit and extreme variability within the season.

A Season That Could Mislead On Paper

Early projections already suggest a below-normal monsoon. But the bigger risk lies in how that rainfall is distributed.

India could see weeks of little to no rain, followed by short periods of extremely heavy precipitation. This increases the likelihood of flash floods, crop losses and infrastructure stress even in a year that may not appear catastrophic in seasonal data.

The Double Shock To Farms And Cities

The risk in 2026 is not just a weaker monsoon. It is a more chaotic one. Crops face water stress for weeks and then sudden flooding. Cities swing from dry heat to overwhelmed drainage systems within hours. Seasonal averages fail to capture this volatility.

The Economic Shock Beneath The Weather

The implications go far beyond weather charts. Around half of India’s agriculture remains dependent on rainfall. A weak and erratic monsoon can reduce yields, push up food prices and feed directly into inflation.

When Inflation Meets Climate Risk

Higher food prices, especially when combined with rising global energy costs, can strain household budgets and complicate economic policy. Food accounts for a large share of inflation, limiting the country’s central bank’s ability to support growth.

The Political Pressure Point

The monsoon has always been political in India, but volatile rainfall raises the stakes further.

Rising food prices and energy costs can strain government finances, particularly if authorities intervene through subsidies or export restrictions. Past El Niño years have already seen such measures.

A Distorted Monsoon In The Making

What makes 2026 particularly risky is the overlap of three forces: a likely below-normal monsoon, the absence of a strong Indian Ocean counterbalance, and a climate system that is already amplifying extremes.

This means India is not just looking at a weak monsoon, but a distorted one. One that can fail slowly over weeks and strike suddenly in a matter of hours.

And that is far harder to prepare for.

The Real Question For 2026

The question is no longer whether the monsoon will fail. It is whether it will arrive in a form that India is not prepared for.

A weak monsoon once meant drought. Today, it can mean drought, flood and inflation all at once. That is the real risk of 2026. Not just a bad season, but a destabilising one. For farmers, for cities and for policymakers alike, the cost of misreading this new monsoon could be far higher than a deficit on paper suggests.

But wait, have you heard of the La Nina balancer effect to El Nino? Here’s all about the alternating dance of El Niño and La Niña -and why it matters!

Opposites That Shape India’s Monsoon

El Niño and La Niña are not isolated events but alternating phases of a larger ocean-atmosphere cycle that shapes global weather. During El Niño, warming in the Pacific weakens the winds that drive India’s monsoon, often leading to below-normal rainfall and erratic weather.

La Niña reverses this pattern by cooling those waters, strengthening the winds and restoring moisture flow toward the subcontinent. In simple terms, when El Niño disrupts the monsoon engine, La Niña helps restart it.

From Disruption To Relief, With Risks

This shift matters because it directly affects how rain falls over India. El Niño years tend to produce uneven rainfall, marked by long dry spells punctuated by sudden intense downpours.

La Niña, on the other hand, typically brings more widespread and consistent rainfall, improving soil moisture, replenishing reservoirs and supporting agriculture.

However, this relief can sometimes tip into excess, increasing the risk of floods and landslides in vulnerable regions.

What The Next Cycle Means For India

Climate models suggest that the current El Niño phase expected to influence 2026 could transition toward neutral conditions in 2027, with a possible La Niña emerging by late 2027 or 2028.

For India, that signals a shift from a volatile, deficit-prone monsoon toward a stronger and more stable one, though not necessarily a predictable one. In a warming world, even this natural cycle is becoming more intense, making it crucial to understand not just whether it will rain, but how these alternating forces shape the rhythm and risks of the monsoon.

The writer is a senior independent journalist.