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BJP To Announce Bihar’s New CM Tomorrow; Nitish Kumar Set To Resign
BJP to pick Bihar’s next CM today as Nitish Kumar prepares to resign; NDA meet later to formally announce new leader and leadership transition.
Bihar is set for a major political transition as the BJP legislature party is scheduled to meet on April 14 to elect its new leader, who will become the next Chief Minister. The development comes ahead of the expected resignation of incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The meeting, to be held in the presence of central observer Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will be followed by a broader NDA legislature party gathering where the new leader’s name will be formally announced. The move signals a significant shift in the state’s political leadership and governance direction.
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