Bihar Election Result 2025: When Will Counting Start And When Will First Trends Come In?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

With both phases of voting held on 6 November and 11 November, the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 have now reached their critical final stage – the counting of votes and the declaration of results. All attention is focused on whether the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA will retain power or if the RJD-led and Congress-backed Mahagathbandhan can unseat nine-time Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Counting will take place on Friday, with early trends expected the same day. The Election Commission is set to release final, constituency-wise data in the days that follow.

EC’s Preparations For Bihar Poll Counting

The Election Commission (EC) has announced that counting will be conducted at 46 centres across 38 districts, where 7.4 crore voters were eligible to decide the fate of over 2,600 candidates. Polling on 6 November and 11 November saw an unprecedented turnout of nearly 67%, the highest in Bihar since independent India’s first elections in 1951, according to the EC.

However, the run-up to counting day has been marked by heightened security and escalating political tension, particularly after sharp accusations from the RJD, which has questioned the conduct of the EC and the state administration.

Security Measures At Counting Centres

Voting machines have been secured inside strongrooms using a double-lock system, with a robust two-tier security arrangement in place. As per EC officials, the inner ring is guarded by central paramilitary forces, while the outer perimeter is managed by the state police. The storage areas are also monitored continuously through CCTV surveillance.

To further ensure transparency, especially amid questions raised by the opposition led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding the EC’s neutrality, the entire counting process will be video recorded in the presence of central EC observers and authorised candidate agents.

The Model Code of Conduct remains in force until 16 November. In anticipation of potential unrest, the District Magistrate of Patna has issued prohibitory orders enforcing a complete ban on processions, political gatherings and demonstrations during the counting period.