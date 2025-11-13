Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Is High Voter Turnout A Loss For Ruling Govt In Bihar? This's What Past Data Shows

Is High Voter Turnout A Loss For Ruling Govt In Bihar? This's What Past Data Shows

However, the record voter turnout this year has added a layer of uncertainty, especially given Bihar’s history of political shifts whenever polling numbers surge significantly.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Most exit polls have forecast a decisive win for the NDA in Bihar, with some surveys giving the ruling bloc between 150 and 170 seats out of the state’s 243-member Assembly. However, the record voter turnout this year has added a layer of uncertainty, especially given Bihar’s history of political shifts whenever polling numbers surge significantly.

According to data released by the Election Commission, the overall voter turnout stood at 66.91%, the highest ever recorded in the state. The first phase of voting saw 65.08% turnout, a record in itself, which was later surpassed in the second phase with 68.76% participation. Compared to the 57.29% turnout in 2020, this marks an increase of 9.62 percentage points, a jump that analysts say could prove politically significant.

When High Turnout Heralded Power Changes

Bihar’s electoral history shows a clear pattern: whenever turnout has risen by more than five percentage points, the ruling party has been unseated.

In 1967, voter participation climbed from 44.5% (1962) to 51.5%, leading to the fall of the Congress government and the formation of a coalition of opposition parties.

In 1980, turnout increased from 50.5% (1977) to 57.3%, once again bringing a change in power.

The pattern repeated in 1990, when turnout rose from 56.3% (1985) to 62%, paving the way for Janata Dal to replace Congress.

With a nearly 10% rise in voter participation this year, many observers believe the record turnout could once again upset conventional projections.

While some constituencies witnessed overwhelming participation, others saw relatively muted polling. During the second phase, Pranpur (Katihar) recorded the highest turnout at 81.02%, while Kumhrar (Patna) logged the lowest at 39.57%.

Top 10 constituencies with the highest turnout (Phase 2):

Pranpur (Katihar) – 81.02%
Thakurganj (Kishanganj) – 80.51%
Kadwa (Katihar) – 79.95%
Kishanganj (Kishanganj) – 79.62%
Kochadhaman (Kishanganj) – 79.15%
Barari (Katihar) – 78.50%
Balrampur (Katihar) – 78.10%
Bahadurganj (Kishanganj) – 78.05%
Kasba (Purnia) – 77.80%
Rupauli (Purnia) – 77.58%

Lowest Turnout In 10 Constituencies (Phase 2):

Kumhrar (Patna) – 39.57%
Digha (Patna) – 41.50%
Biharsharif (Nalanda) – 55.09%
Shahpur (Bhojpur) – 57.11%
Darauli (Siwan) – 57.00%
Ziradei (Siwan) – 57.17%
Ekma (Saran) – 58.35%
Danapur (Patna) – 58.52%
Chapra (Saran) – 58.61%
Daraunda (Siwan) – 58.90%

Women Voters Lead the Way

Women have once again outperformed men in turnout. Across Bihar’s 243 Assembly constituencies, overall voting stood at 66.9%, with 62.8% male and 71.6% female participation. Election officials said this reflects the growing political involvement of women voters, a trend that has become a decisive factor in Bihar’s recent elections.

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mahagathbandhan Bihar Election Results Bihar Voter Turnout NDA NDA गठबंधन
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Diaries Of Dr Umar, Muzzammil Found At Al Falah University Reveal Code Words, Terror Plot Details
Diaries Of Dr Umar, Muzzammil Found At Al Falah University Reveal Code Words, Terror Plot Details
Cities
Explosion Heard In Delhi's Mahipalpur, Fire Tenders Rush To Spot
Explosion Heard In Delhi's Mahipalpur
World
US Govt's Longest Shutdown Ends After 43 Days
US Govt's Longest Shutdown Ends After 43 Days
Cities
DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Drove Explosive-Laden i20 In Delhi Red Fort Blast
DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Was Bomber In Red Fort Blast
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi car blast: FSL begins testing 42 samples, ammonium nitrate suspected in explosives
Breaking: WhatsApp Groups Linked to Muzammil Under NIA Scanner; Phones Seized from Dr. Parvez
Delhi blast: J&K Police’s viral post hints at Dr. Umar’s fear before executing attack
Haryana DGP Vows Strict Action in Red Fort Blast Case, Questions Rise Over Police Lapses
Key Questions Raised Over Jammu and Kashmir Police in Handling of Red Fort Blast Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget