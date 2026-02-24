Bihar Dy CM Vijay Sinha Pushes Crackdown On Meat Shops Near Schools, Temples

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has said shops selling meat, fish and poultry near religious and educational institutions will face strict action, claiming that such establishments offend the “purity of sentiments” and may promote “violent tendencies” among children.

Sinha, a senior BJP leader who holds the urban development portfolio in the Nitish Kumar government, made the remarks while responding to queries about a recent departmental circular.

“We are making a new Bihar and this is being reflected in all the steps we take. I issued directions to strictly implement the rules in a recent departmental meeting, which have been framed to ensure proper hygiene and social harmony,” he said.

‘Not Against Food Choice’

Clarifying his position, Sinha said the move was not aimed at curbing dietary preferences.

“We are not against people’s right to have food of their choice. But, selling such items in the open, especially in the vicinity of religious institutions, adversely affects the purity of our sentiments. Similarly, these need to be kept away from educational institutions to prevent violent tendencies among children,” he said.

A senior official in the department, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the rules have been in force “for years”.

“Shops of meat, fish and poultry in the vicinity of such places run illegally. We do not wish to comment on the reasons that may have led to such rules but, yes, there has been a recent thrust on enforcement of these,” the official said.

Darbhanga Visit And Statewide Order

According to sources, the issue came to Sinha’s attention during a recent visit to Darbhanga in north Bihar, where he expressed concern over odour emanating from roadside stalls selling such items.

District authorities were subsequently directed to take corrective steps, and enforcement of the Bihar Municipality Act, 2007 was ordered across the state.

Political Undertones Alleged

The move has drawn criticism from opposition leaders, who allege political motives.

In a state where consumption of non-vegetarian food by opposition leaders such as Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi has in recent years become a poll issue, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that meat was consumed by INDIA bloc leaders during “auspicious” periods to berate Hindus and “appease” Muslims, some have questioned the timing of the enforcement drive ahead of Holi and elections in Assam and West Bengal.

Senior RJD MLA Bhai Virendra told PTI, “The rules against sale of meat near schools and temples have been in place since ages. But, the manner in which Vijay Sinha spoke makes it amply clear that he was targeting a particular community.”

AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Iman, who heads the party’s state unit, echoed similar concerns.

“These rules have always been there. And, nobody has a problem with enforcement of these. However, the manner in which Sinha spoke, as also the timing, give rise to doubts about the purity of his own intentions,” he said.

Call For Infrastructure Solutions

Iman added that the state government should examine why illegal sale of meat, fish and poultry persists despite the BJP being in power for two decades in alliance governments.

“The main reason is absence of proper slaughter houses in towns. And, it is the duty of the government to set up these,” he said.

He also suggested that dedicated retail spaces be created for small vendors who deal in limited quantities each day.

“They cannot be expected to go all the way to abattoirs set up in some far off corner. Assign them a proper place, taking care that it is not close to a temple or a school, but do not indulge in mere headline hunting. Social harmony is affected by such posturing, more than anything else,” he added.